Marilyn Manson Appears in Public with Kanye West, and Features on his New Album – “Donda”

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to published reports, disgraced rocker Marilyn Manson will appear on the new labum by rapper and pop star Kanye West. Manson appeared with West, and Da Baby last Thursday night (8/26/2021) at Soldier Field in Chicago for a listen ing party for West’s new album Donda. This is Manson’s first public activtiy following the exposure by the LA Times in an expose, and the ongoing investigation into allegations stemming from actress Evan Rachel Wood (HBO’s Westworld, True Blood) and at least 11 other women and others detailing years of sexual abuse by The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The potential case the Sheriff’s office is building is regarding domestic violence claims by Wood and others has had major implications for his career. He has also had recent legal trouble in New Hampshire, stemming from charges against him from a 2019 incident. Manson has suffered the fallout from this with his music and acting career.

