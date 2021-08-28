Top Watseka news stories
Group wants answers from state police over two inmates who died in Iroquois County jail
Families and advocates of two inmates who died in separate events in the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka last year will demand answers at a protest in Springfield Thursday. The gathering will take place at noon at Comer Cox Park. Protesters are expected to march to the Illinois State Police headquarters at 801 S. Seventh St., stopping at the Sangamon County Jail at the Sangamon County complex on the way. Read more
PREP BOYS SOCCER: Oakwood/Salt Fork crushes Watseka
WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team had 26 shots on goal and made the most of a lot of them against Watseka on Thursday. The Comets beat the Warriors 11-3 after Oakwood/SF took a 8-1 halftime lead. Grant Powell had three goals and four assists for Oakwood/SF, while Brody... Read more
Iroquois County vaccine clinics continue on Wednesday mornings
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. weekly throughout September. They are available by appointment or walk-in, for Illinois residents age 12 and older. ICPHD also has... Read more
