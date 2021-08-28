Top Watseka news stories

(WATSEKA, IL) The news in Watseka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Group wants answers from state police over two inmates who died in Iroquois County jail Families and advocates of two inmates who died in separate events in the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka last year will demand answers at a protest in Springfield Thursday. The gathering will take place at noon at Comer Cox Park. Protesters are expected to march to the Illinois State Police headquarters at 801 S. Seventh St., stopping at the Sangamon County Jail at the Sangamon County complex on the way. Read more

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Oakwood/Salt Fork crushes Watseka WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team had 26 shots on goal and made the most of a lot of them against Watseka on Thursday. The Comets beat the Warriors 11-3 after Oakwood/SF took a 8-1 halftime lead. Grant Powell had three goals and four assists for Oakwood/SF, while Brody... Read more

