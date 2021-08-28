Cancel
Watseka, IL

Top Watseka news stories

Posted by 
Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 6 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) The news in Watseka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watseka area, click here.

Iroquois County / sj-r.com

Group wants answers from state police over two inmates who died in Iroquois County jail

Families and advocates of two inmates who died in separate events in the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka last year will demand answers at a protest in Springfield Thursday. The gathering will take place at noon at Comer Cox Park. Protesters are expected to march to the Illinois State Police headquarters at 801 S. Seventh St., stopping at the Sangamon County Jail at the Sangamon County complex on the way. Read more

Watseka / commercial-news.com

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Oakwood/Salt Fork crushes Watseka

WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team had 26 shots on goal and made the most of a lot of them against Watseka on Thursday. The Comets beat the Warriors 11-3 after Oakwood/SF took a 8-1 halftime lead. Grant Powell had three goals and four assists for Oakwood/SF, while Brody... Read more

Watseka / daily-journal.com

Iroquois County vaccine clinics continue on Wednesday mornings

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. weekly throughout September. They are available by appointment or walk-in, for Illinois residents age 12 and older. ICPHD also has... Read more

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

