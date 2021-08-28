Trending local news in Sidney

(SIDNEY, MT) What’s going on in Sidney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Sidney football putting things together ahead of opener With the inter-squad scrimmage behind them, the Sidney High School football team is counting down the final days until the first game of the season and already looks good. The scrimmage couldn't tell the whole story of course, but the Eagles are starting to put the pieces together ahead of the opener at Havre on Friday, August 27.

Sidney Police searching for robbery suspect Law enforcement officials are searching for a burglary suspect and is asking for the public's help in locating him. The suspect is wanted in connection with a robbery which occurred at John Stockhill Jewelry on Aug. 25, 2021 at approximately 6:54 a.m. The suspect entered the business wearing a tan/khaki...

Sidney Health Center area births Sidney Health Center announces the following births for the month of July 2021:. Myles Clark Koppinger was born on July 31, 2021 to parents Emmarie and Kyle Koppinger of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 14.9 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Karen Schledewitz and Jo Schledewitz; and his paternal grandparents are LeeAnn and Gene Koppinger. He joins brothers Hayden and Barrett.

