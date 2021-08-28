Cancel
Sidney, MT

Trending local news in Sidney

Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 6 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) What’s going on in Sidney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Sidney

Sidney football putting things together ahead of opener

Sidney football putting things together ahead of opener

With the inter-squad scrimmage behind them, the Sidney High School football team is counting down the final days until the first game of the season and already looks good. The scrimmage couldn’t tell the whole story of course, but the Eagles are starting to put the pieces together ahead of the opener at Havre on Friday, August 27. Read more

Sidney

Sidney Police searching for robbery suspect

Sidney Police searching for robbery suspect

Law enforcement officials are searching for a burglary suspect and is asking for the public’s help in locating him. The suspect is wanted in connection with a robbery which occurred at John Stockhill Jewelry on Aug. 25, 2021 at approximately 6:54 a.m. The suspect entered the business wearing a tan/khaki... Read more

Sidney

Sidney Health Center area births

Sidney Health Center area births

Sidney Health Center announces the following births for the month of July 2021:. Myles Clark Koppinger was born on July 31, 2021 to parents Emmarie and Kyle Koppinger of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 14.9 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Karen Schledewitz and Jo Schledewitz; and his paternal grandparents are LeeAnn and Gene Koppinger. He joins brothers Hayden and Barrett. Read more

Sidney

Sports Preview: Local athletes beginning their college careers

Sports Preview: Local athletes beginning their college careers

As the high school season starts up for local football, volleyball, cross country and golf teams, so too does the season start up for local athletes who decided to continue their career at the college level. A good number of athletes from Sidney, Fairview, Richey-Lambert and Savage signed their letters... Read more

Sidney Updates

Sidney Updates

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

