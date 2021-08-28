Trending local news in Amery

Keep calm and put your crown on

A year ago, the five girls who comprise the 2020/2021 Amery Royalty Court were vying for a spot upon the City of Lakes float. When they were crowned September 19, 2020, they had no idea what was really in store for the upcoming year. One thing that was for sure, was these five weren’t going give up who they were, they just added the title of Queen/Princess to a long list of attributes that makes each of them unique while always being loyal to the royal within. Read more