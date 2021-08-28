Cancel
Amery, WI

Trending local news in Amery

Posted by 
Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 6 days ago

(AMERY, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Amery area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Amery / osceolasun.com

Nah, not going to happen

Regular readers of this column will recall I have been waiting for my flying car to arrive for decades. Flying cars have been promised since the end of World War II and always seem to be a couple of years away, so forgive me for being a skeptic when I talk about the newest contender for flying transportation: the jet motorcycle. Read more

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

Keep calm and put your crown on

A year ago, the five girls who comprise the 2020/2021 Amery Royalty Court were vying for a spot upon the City of Lakes float. When they were crowned September 19, 2020, they had no idea what was really in store for the upcoming year. One thing that was for sure, was these five weren’t going give up who they were, they just added the title of Queen/Princess to a long list of attributes that makes each of them unique while always being loyal to the royal within. Read more

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

From the desk of the Editor: It’s the most wonderful time of the year

The headline to my column this week, might lead you to believe I am counting down the days until Christmas, but you would be wrong. Those 123 days will pass by quickly enough though. The most wonderful time of the year is actually back to school time!. It is time... Read more

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

Retirement sees ‘Ms. Schock’ becoming Ore

Three years as a substitute teacher and coach. Five years as a third grade teacher. 27 years as a principal. It is hard to estimate, but calculations show Oralee (Ore) Schock has easily impacted the lives of 3,120 students and for the first time in 35 years, Schock is not preparing for school this fall. Schock announced her retirement at the end of the 2020/2021 school year. Read more

Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local News
