Trending local news in Bonners Ferry

Community Calendar - August 26 to September 1 SPOT BUS: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bonners Ferry to Sandpoint and back. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. Al Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., United Methodists Church, 6568 Lincoln Road. Meeting is also available via Zoom. For more information and access to meetings, call Roger Z. or Naomi Z. at 208-946-5219. Read more

Boundary County Museum hosts a new cemetery walk Susan Kemmis and Dottie Gray of the Boundary County Museum and Historical Society share a love of cemeteries. “They tell great stories,” Gray said. Both women love learning about the history of the people who have been laid to rest and, when Gray’s daughter-in-law mentioned a cemetery walk in another town, they knew it was an activity they wanted to offer Boundary County. Read more

This week in history - August 26, 2021 Bonners Ferry’s Labor Day celebration held under the auspices of the Loyal Legion of Loggers and Lumbermen and the Women’s Community Club was successful beyond the expectations of those who planned the amusements of the day. It is estimated that between 500 and 600 people enjoyed the picnic and celebration carried out at the fairgrounds Monday afternoon. Read more

