Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, WY

What's up: News headlines in Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 6 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) What’s going on in Buffalo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Buffalo / buffalobulletin.com

Girls cross-country coming off state silver; boys bring youth

Girls cross-country coming off state silver; boys bring youth

Bison cross-country is off to the races already. The Buffalo High School girls team returns all of the squad’s varsity runners after a second-place finish at the state meet last season, and a young boys team brings excitement and a will to run, said coach Sandy Moon. With just a... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wyoming / sheridanmedia.com

Wyoming High School Football Matchups And History – Week Zero 2021

Wyoming High School Football Matchups And History – Week Zero 2021

The Sheridan Broncs kick-off the 2021 Wyoming High School Football season on Friday, August 27th at Laramie. Meanwhile, Tongue River will host a scrimmage vs. Lovell on Friday at 2pm, while Big Horn will scrimmage at home vs. Buffalo on Friday at 6pm. Here are the matchups and history for... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Buffalo / sheridanmedia.com

JCHC Physician Recruiting Update

JCHC Physician Recruiting Update

The Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo has been actively recruiting physicians for a number of months, preparing for Dr. Mark Schueler to slow down in the healthcare center and work significantly fewer hours. At the Hospital board of trustees meeting Wednesday, Dr. Schueler told the board that recruitment has... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Johnson County / buffalobulletin.com

The lesser-known Gatchell

The lesser-known Gatchell

Clare Quale stood before a small crowd on Friday night, wearing a classic black dress with strings of pearls around her neck. In her quiet, serious way, the youngest daughter of the local museum’s namesake, Jim Gatchell, spoke of her family and their life in Johnson County, which revolved around their pharmacy in Buffalo. Like most women of the early 20th century, she spoke little of herself, mostly highlighting the accomplishments of those around her, though she was an educated woman — a pharmacist — herself. Read more

Comments / 0

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
26
Followers
271
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Buffalo, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy