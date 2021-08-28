What's up: News headlines in Buffalo
(BUFFALO, WY) What’s going on in Buffalo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Girls cross-country coming off state silver; boys bring youth
Bison cross-country is off to the races already. The Buffalo High School girls team returns all of the squad’s varsity runners after a second-place finish at the state meet last season, and a young boys team brings excitement and a will to run, said coach Sandy Moon. With just a... Read more
Wyoming High School Football Matchups And History – Week Zero 2021
The Sheridan Broncs kick-off the 2021 Wyoming High School Football season on Friday, August 27th at Laramie. Meanwhile, Tongue River will host a scrimmage vs. Lovell on Friday at 2pm, while Big Horn will scrimmage at home vs. Buffalo on Friday at 6pm. Here are the matchups and history for... Read more
JCHC Physician Recruiting Update
The Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo has been actively recruiting physicians for a number of months, preparing for Dr. Mark Schueler to slow down in the healthcare center and work significantly fewer hours. At the Hospital board of trustees meeting Wednesday, Dr. Schueler told the board that recruitment has... Read more
The lesser-known Gatchell
Clare Quale stood before a small crowd on Friday night, wearing a classic black dress with strings of pearls around her neck. In her quiet, serious way, the youngest daughter of the local museum’s namesake, Jim Gatchell, spoke of her family and their life in Johnson County, which revolved around their pharmacy in Buffalo. Like most women of the early 20th century, she spoke little of herself, mostly highlighting the accomplishments of those around her, though she was an educated woman — a pharmacist — herself. Read more
