South Hill, VA

Trending news headlines in South Hill

South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
(SOUTH HILL, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in South Hill.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

South Hill / southhillenterprise.com

Reese named Gold Level Agent

South Hill, VA ‐ Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has named Bryant Reese, LUTCF a Gold Agent during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to Virginia’s social distancing restrictions. Bryant Reese has been recognized as a Virginia Farm Bureau 2021 Gold Agent. In his 31st year. with Virginia... Read more

South Hill / emporiaindependentmessenger.com

CMH Foundation Welcomes New Chairman of the Board

SOUTH HILL– “The CMH Foundation exists to do things that benefit VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and the community,” Bill Solari, the new chair of the Foundation, explained. “While we have a staggeringly amazing breadth of health specialties, which is remarkable for a small community like South Hill, we want to change people’s mindsets going forward. If we can keep people healthy through better education and outreach, we will improve the health of the community, and those specialists will still be there for them if they need them.” Read more

Mecklenburg County / youtube.com

2021-8-26 Planning Commission Meeting

Mecklenburg County / thenewsprogress.com

Grand Jury indicts sixteen

The Mecklenburg County Grand Jury handed down 16 indictments in July and August. An indictment is not an admission of guilt but a formal charge or accusation of a serious crime. Lester Celestine Jr. of St. Martinsville, LA is charged with felony eluding law enforcement officers. Kvanna Butler of South... Read more

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
