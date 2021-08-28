Trending news headlines in South Hill
(SOUTH HILL, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in South Hill.
Reese named Gold Level Agent
South Hill, VA ‐ Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has named Bryant Reese, LUTCF a Gold Agent during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to Virginia’s social distancing restrictions. Bryant Reese has been recognized as a Virginia Farm Bureau 2021 Gold Agent. In his 31st year. with Virginia... Read more
CMH Foundation Welcomes New Chairman of the Board
SOUTH HILL– “The CMH Foundation exists to do things that benefit VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and the community,” Bill Solari, the new chair of the Foundation, explained. “While we have a staggeringly amazing breadth of health specialties, which is remarkable for a small community like South Hill, we want to change people’s mindsets going forward. If we can keep people healthy through better education and outreach, we will improve the health of the community, and those specialists will still be there for them if they need them.” Read more
2021-8-26 Planning Commission Meeting
Grand Jury indicts sixteen
The Mecklenburg County Grand Jury handed down 16 indictments in July and August. An indictment is not an admission of guilt but a formal charge or accusation of a serious crime. Lester Celestine Jr. of St. Martinsville, LA is charged with felony eluding law enforcement officers. Kvanna Butler of South... Read more
