Trending news headlines in South Hill

CMH Foundation Welcomes New Chairman of the Board

SOUTH HILL– “The CMH Foundation exists to do things that benefit VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and the community,” Bill Solari, the new chair of the Foundation, explained. “While we have a staggeringly amazing breadth of health specialties, which is remarkable for a small community like South Hill, we want to change people’s mindsets going forward. If we can keep people healthy through better education and outreach, we will improve the health of the community, and those specialists will still be there for them if they need them.” Read more