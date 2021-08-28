News wrap: Headlines in Hallettsville

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Hallettsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Hallettsville volleyball beats El Campo in four sets EL CAMPO, Texas — The Hallettsville Lady Brahmas volleyball team are coming off a tournament win in Shiner and are ranked #12 in class 3A. They traveled to El Campo for their game Tuesday, August 24. Sports reporter Tania Tchalikian went down to Brahma country to speak with Hallettsville head volleyball coach Lindsay Hudson. Hudson says some good and bad came out of the tournament win. Hudson says she would like her team to get better at off blocker defense, covering for each other, and being able to cover more ground. Hudson already likes how the team communicates and how everyone seems to have good chemistry with each other. Read more

The hogs keep coming, so Hallettsville's hunters keep hunting SHERIDAN — It’s past midnight. The stars are out, and most Lavaca County residents are asleep. But Guy Hester is driving down a dirt road outside Sheridan in his Polaris four-wheeler, peering through a thermal scope in search of feral hogs. Across a pasture, Hester spies about 10 hogs roaming.... Read more

Hallettsville, Yoakum, Columbus fighting for district title Hallettsville and Yoakum moved into Region III in 2020, but the expectations remained the same. Yoakum reached the third round for the fourth time in five years and Hallettsville reached the state championships for the first time in school history. Both teams return over 20 starters as they reload for... Read more

