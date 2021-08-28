Cancel
Hallettsville, TX

News wrap: Headlines in Hallettsville

Posted by 
Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 6 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Hallettsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Hallettsville / crossroadstoday.com

Hallettsville volleyball beats El Campo in four sets

Hallettsville volleyball beats El Campo in four sets

EL CAMPO, Texas — The Hallettsville Lady Brahmas volleyball team are coming off a tournament win in Shiner and are ranked #12 in class 3A. They traveled to El Campo for their game Tuesday, August 24. Sports reporter Tania Tchalikian went down to Brahma country to speak with Hallettsville head volleyball coach Lindsay Hudson. Hudson says some good and bad came out of the tournament win. Hudson says she would like her team to get better at off blocker defense, covering for each other, and being able to cover more ground. Hudson already likes how the team communicates and how everyone seems to have good chemistry with each other. Read more

Hallettsville / victoriaadvocate.com

The hogs keep coming, so Hallettsville's hunters keep hunting

The hogs keep coming, so Hallettsville's hunters keep hunting

SHERIDAN — It’s past midnight. The stars are out, and most Lavaca County residents are asleep. But Guy Hester is driving down a dirt road outside Sheridan in his Polaris four-wheeler, peering through a thermal scope in search of feral hogs. Across a pasture, Hester spies about 10 hogs roaming.... Read more

Hallettsville / victoriaadvocate.com

Hallettsville, Yoakum, Columbus fighting for district title

Hallettsville, Yoakum, Columbus fighting for district title

Hallettsville and Yoakum moved into Region III in 2020, but the expectations remained the same. Yoakum reached the third round for the fourth time in five years and Hallettsville reached the state championships for the first time in school history. Both teams return over 20 starters as they reload for... Read more

Hallettsville / victoriaadvocate.com

Shiner tops Hallettsville in season opener

Shiner tops Hallettsville in season opener

HALLETTSVILLE — Shiner topped Hallettsville for the fourth straight time as the two teams opened the season at Brahma Memorial Stadium Friday night. What was a shootout one year prior, turned into a grinding affair as Shiner came away with a 21-6 victory. Shiner's Dalton Brooks scored two touchdowns and... Read more

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

