What's up: Leading stories in Ely
(ELY, NV) What’s going on in Ely? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ely area, click here.
In Memoriam- Bryce Morgan Hunt
Bryce Morgan Hunt, 28, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 18 years and former resident of Rapid City, South Dakota. Bryce was born August 27, 1992 in Ely, Nevada; the son...
In Memoriam – John Bruce “Hungry” Dolney
John Bruce "Hungry" Dolney was born on July 19, 1955 in Salmon, Idaho. He was born into a mining family, which eventually settled in Ely, NV. He graduated from White Pine High School in Ely in 1973. He became a certified welder through the Utah Technical College in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1980. He went on to have a long career in mining in both Ely and Elko, NV. He retired in 2019 and moved to Arizona to live with his youngest daughter in 2020. After a lengthy illness, he passed away in the comfort of home in Gilbert, AZ on August 1, 2021 at the age of 66.
Visit Ely Nevada: Get Elevated
Ely, Nevada is a premier destination for outdoor recreation, history, and public art. Located at the eastern end of Highway 50, America's Loneliest Road, Ely is the basecamp for Great Basin National Park, The Nevada Northern Railway, major events, and the best mountain biking in the state. Not just elevated... Ely-vated. For more info www.ElyNevada.net
