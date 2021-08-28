What's up: Leading stories in Ely

(ELY, NV) What’s going on in Ely? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

In Memoriam- Bryce Morgan Hunt Bryce Morgan Hunt, 28, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 18 years and former resident of Rapid City, South Dakota. Bryce was born August 27, 1992 in Ely, Nevada; the son... Read more

In Memoriam – John Bruce “Hungry” Dolney John Bruce “Hungry” Dolney was born on July 19, 1955 in Salmon, Idaho. He was born into a mining family, which eventually settled in Ely, NV. He graduated from White Pine High School in Ely in 1973. He became a certified welder through the Utah Technical College in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1980. He went on to have a long career in mining in both Ely and Elko, NV. He retired in 2019 and moved to Arizona to live with his youngest daughter in 2020. After a lengthy illness, he passed away in the comfort of home in Gilbert, AZ on August 1, 2021 at the age of 66. Read more

