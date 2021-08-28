Sioux Center news digest: Top stories today
Dordt Convocation service slated Aug. 27
SIOUX CENTER—Dordt’s Convocation, a service that marks the formal beginning of the academic year, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in B.J. Haan Auditorium in Sioux Center and will be available via livestream. Dordt president Erik Hoekstra will give a talk titled “Making a Defense,” which will focus on... Read more
Sioux Center man steals dozens of guns, sentenced to over 4 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux Center man was sentenced to over four years in federal prison for firearms offense, officials say. According to official documents, Derrick Jager, 19, received 54 months (about 4 and a half years) imprisonment, and must serve a two-year term of supervised release following the prison term. He was also ordered to pay $4,400 in restitution. Read more
Around Siouxland: Firefighter Combat Challenge in Sioux Center, IA
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Firefighter Combat Challenge is coming to Sioux Center, Iowa this September. This challenge, first set-up years ago to encourage firefighter fitness, is a competition where you have to go through several firefighter-themed obstacles. The challenges consist of:. A high-rise "hose pack" carry, where you... Read more
Sioux Center teachers set up in new offices
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School students and teachers alike will be on even footing this year as everyone adjusts to daily life in the new building. However, not only will those at the new school have to contend with learning the layout, they’ll be getting used to a new approach to the classroom that principal Brent Town said should result in better utilization of class space for all courses. Read more
