Top stories trending in Houston

Houston Police share photos of suspects sought in death of NOPD officer
Houston Police share photos of suspects sought in death of NOPD officer
Frances Carolyn Naron Raborn
Frances Carolyn Naron Raborn, a native of Houston, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, went home to be with her Lord on August 16, 2021at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice at the age of 89. She was a member of Living Hope Fellowship Church She was born on October 17, 1931 in Chickasaw County, MS to Cecil and Mabel Naron. She was married to Reverend George E. Raborn and together they had 3 sons. Faren Raborn (Cala), Dan Raborn (Angela), Gary Raborn (Rhondette). Five grandchildren, Hallie Edwards, Dillon Raborn, Shawn Raborn, Brandon Raborn, Tristan Raborn and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband George E. Raborn and Parents Cecil and Mabel Naron. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, August 21 from 9:00am with funeral services starting at 10:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, www.clarity-hospice.org/wp. Read more
Houston Schools to continue virtual learning another week
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston students will continue virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 3. This is for all students in Lower Elementary, Upper Elementary, Middle and High schools. All students who are not quarantined or isolated due to COVID will return to their campuses on Tuesday, Sept. 7 following the... Read more
Houston schools provide meals for virtual learning students
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students can head to Houston Elementary and Middle School to grab free meals every Thursday and Friday. Cafeteria Manager, Melissa Allen said school leaders decided to serve lunch and breakfast after they announced every school will go virtual on Tuesday. About 40 parents and students picked... Read more
