Houston, MS

Top stories trending in Houston

Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 6 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Houston.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Houston / youtube.com

Houston Police share photos of suspects sought in death of NOPD officer

Houston Police share photos of suspects sought in death of NOPD officer

Houston Police share photos of suspects sought in death of NOPD officer Subscribe to WDSU on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1n00vnY Get more New Orleans news: http://www.wdsu.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/wdsutv Follow us: http://twitter.com/wdsu Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wdsu6/ Read more

Houston / djournal.com

Frances Carolyn Naron Raborn

Frances Carolyn Naron Raborn

Frances Carolyn Naron Raborn, a native of Houston, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, went home to be with her Lord on August 16, 2021at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice at the age of 89. She was a member of Living Hope Fellowship Church She was born on October 17, 1931 in Chickasaw County, MS to Cecil and Mabel Naron. She was married to Reverend George E. Raborn and together they had 3 sons. Faren Raborn (Cala), Dan Raborn (Angela), Gary Raborn (Rhondette). Five grandchildren, Hallie Edwards, Dillon Raborn, Shawn Raborn, Brandon Raborn, Tristan Raborn and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband George E. Raborn and Parents Cecil and Mabel Naron. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, August 21 from 9:00am with funeral services starting at 10:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, www.clarity-hospice.org/wp. Read more

Houston / wtva.com

Houston Schools to continue virtual learning another week

Houston Schools to continue virtual learning another week

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston students will continue virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 3. This is for all students in Lower Elementary, Upper Elementary, Middle and High schools. All students who are not quarantined or isolated due to COVID will return to their campuses on Tuesday, Sept. 7 following the... Read more

Houston / wtva.com

Houston schools provide meals for virtual learning students

Houston schools provide meals for virtual learning students

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students can head to Houston Elementary and Middle School to grab free meals every Thursday and Friday. Cafeteria Manager, Melissa Allen said school leaders decided to serve lunch and breakfast after they announced every school will go virtual on Tuesday. About 40 parents and students picked... Read more

Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

