Bethel News Beat

Top stories trending in Bethel

Bethel News Beat
Bethel News Beat
 6 days ago

(BETHEL, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bethel.

(BETHEL, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bethel.

Bethel / kyuk.org

Bethel City Council Updates Rules For Bed And Breakfasts

Bethel City Council Updates Rules For Bed And Breakfasts

In their Aug. 24 meeting, Bethel City Council reached a compromise on two pieces of municipal legislation tabled during the previous meeting. One is new rules for Bethel bed and breakfasts. The other is a cap on the amount of debt that residents’ water accounts can accrue before the city shuts off service. Read more

Bethel / thealaska100.com

ANSEP’s full-time Acceleration Academy launches in Bethel

ANSEP’s full-time Acceleration Academy launches in Bethel

A huge step in advancing education in Southwest Alaska, the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program launched its full-time Acceleration Academy (Bethel) component this school year. There are 21 students from Bethel and the nearby village of Oscarville making up the component’s inaugural class. Students earn their high school diplomas... Read more

Alaska / deltadiscovery.com

Dr. Ellen Hodges named Alaska Doctor of the Year

Dr. Ellen Hodges named Alaska Doctor of the Year

Congratulations to Bethel doctor Ellen Hodges, MD, who was recently named Family Medicine Doctor of the year by the Alaska Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Hodges completed medical school at the University of Minneapolis Medical School and her residency in Family Medicine at the Alaska Family Residency in Anchorage. She lives in Bethel and works for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation. Read more

Bethel / deltadiscovery.com

Elders are our Culture Bearers

Elders are our Culture Bearers

I have gained knowledge of the old ways, Traditions of our People, the Culture of our People of Southwest Alaska. First and foremost from my parents David and Sarah Twitchell, my maternal grandmother Hannah Pitka, and my Auntie Annie Nansen, also from interacting with the Elders of the Yukon Kuskokwim Region and elsewhere. Read more

Bethel News Beat

Bethel News Beat

Bethel, AK
With Bethel News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

