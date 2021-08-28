Cancel
Madisonville, TX

Madisonville news digest: Top stories today

Madisonville Today
Madisonville Today
 6 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) The news in Madisonville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Madisonville / madisonvillemeteor.com

BRUCE EDWARD DUBOSE

BRUCE EDWARD DUBOSE

Body Bruce Edward Du-Bose was born August 31, 1930 in Wooster, Texas and died August 12, 2021 in LaPorte, Texas. Bruce was a resident of Highlands, Texas, Baytown, Texas and Madisonville, Texas. He retired from Shell Oil in Deer Park, Texas in 1988 and moved to Madisonville, where he resided... Read more

Madisonville / madisonvillemeteor.com

JIMMIE JO CALVERT

JIMMIE JO CALVERT

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, Jo Calvert, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 81 in Sherman, TX. Jo was born to Lee Henry and Beulah (Manning) Park in the Madisonville area on May 7, 1940 and was given the name Jimmie Jo Park. On July 25, 1958, she married the love of her life, Gary Mac Calvert. They raised two daughters, Anne and Nell, and one son, Gary. Read more

Madisonville / youtube.com

Rain chances return, but heat continues Thursday | Central Texas Forecast

Rain chances return, but heat continues Thursday | Central Texas Forecast

Rain chances creep in for the next several days. SUBSCRIBE | http://bit.ly/2Z6mT7N Follow 6 News: https://www.instagram.com/kcennews/ https://twitter.com/6NewsCTX https://www.facebook.com/KCENNews/ https://www.tiktok.com/@kcentv Read more

Madisonville / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 3225 Quail Lane, Madisonville, TX 77864 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 3225 Quail Lane, Madisonville, TX 77864 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://3225QuailLane.C21.com 3225 Quail Lane Madisonville, TX 77864 MLS 52321208 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 1096 Sq. Ft. Country living on 3+/- acres and fix up this home to your taste. Unrestricted and mostly cleared. The wood frame home needs your TLC of new flooring, paint and some wall repair. No restrictions, on water well and aerobic septic. Short drive to either Madisonville or Centerville. Contact Agent: Pattie Reeves Realty Partners Read more

Madisonville Today

Madisonville Today

Madisonville, TX
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

