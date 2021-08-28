Madisonville news digest: Top stories today
BRUCE EDWARD DUBOSE
Body Bruce Edward Du-Bose was born August 31, 1930 in Wooster, Texas and died August 12, 2021 in LaPorte, Texas. Bruce was a resident of Highlands, Texas, Baytown, Texas and Madisonville, Texas. He retired from Shell Oil in Deer Park, Texas in 1988 and moved to Madisonville, where he resided... Read more
JIMMIE JO CALVERT
On Sunday, August 15, 2021, Jo Calvert, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 81 in Sherman, TX. Jo was born to Lee Henry and Beulah (Manning) Park in the Madisonville area on May 7, 1940 and was given the name Jimmie Jo Park. On July 25, 1958, she married the love of her life, Gary Mac Calvert. They raised two daughters, Anne and Nell, and one son, Gary. Read more
