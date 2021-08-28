Cancel
Lincolnton, GA

News wrap: Headlines in Lincolnton

Lincolnton Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LINCOLNTON, GA) What’s going on in Lincolnton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lincolnton / lincolnjournalonline.com

Nolia’s Notes

Well, I hit the jackpot this summer. I found some new flavors of Moon Pies! Growing up, I really did not enjoy Moon Pies but my husband did! He consumed many of them with the traditional RC Colas with his Lincolnton friends down by the creek in the summers of long ago. I was just curious, so I had a […] Read more

Thomson / lincolnjournalonline.com

Prudie Holloway Tankersley

Mrs. Prudie Holloway Tankersley, 96, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her daughter’s residence on Woodcrest Dr. in Thomson, Georgia. The funeral service was held graveside at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, at Double Branches Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Miller officiating. At the family’s request, masks and social distancing was observed. Read more

Lincolnton / lincolnjournalonline.com

U.S. Senate candidate visits Lincolnton

Political newcomer Kelvin King (left) made a stop in Lincolnton on August 16 for a stump speech to a small gathering of local Republicans. King has announced for the May 22, 2022 GOP primary race to take on U.S. Senator Ralph Warnock (D-GA) who stands for re-election in November 2022. King told the gathering that he stands for freedom, opportunity, […] Read more

Lincolnton Bulletin

Lincolnton, GA
ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

