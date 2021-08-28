News wrap: Headlines in Lincolnton

(LINCOLNTON, GA) What’s going on in Lincolnton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Nolia’s Notes Well, I hit the jackpot this summer. I found some new flavors of Moon Pies! Growing up, I really did not enjoy Moon Pies but my husband did! He consumed many of them with the traditional RC Colas with his Lincolnton friends down by the creek in the summers of long ago. I was just curious, so I had a […] Read more

Prudie Holloway Tankersley Mrs. Prudie Holloway Tankersley, 96, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her daughter’s residence on Woodcrest Dr. in Thomson, Georgia. The funeral service was held graveside at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, at Double Branches Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Miller officiating. At the family’s request, masks and social distancing was observed. Read more

