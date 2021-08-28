Top Ironwood news stories

Nancy J. Gehrke

MONTREAL, Wis. - Nancy J. Gehrke, 67, of Montreal, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Nancy was born to Conrad and Martha (Sillanpa) Mattson on Aug. 17, 1954, in Bessemer, Michigan. Nancy was a 1972 graduate of Hurley High School, and she went on to receive her Associate Degree from Gogebic Community College. Nancy then worked at Gogebic Community College in the admissions office for 31 years, retiring in 2007. Read more