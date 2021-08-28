Cancel
Ironwood, MI

Top Ironwood news stories

 6 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ironwood.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ironwood area, click here.

Wilma M. Tucker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Wilma M. Tucker, 100, passed away on July 26, 2021, in Springfield. Wilma was born May 21, 1921, in South Cary, Wisconsin, to Matt and Alina Kinnunen, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Hurley, Wisconsin, with the class of 1939. After high school, Wilma moved to Milwaukee and worked in a factory that manufactured radios for American fighter planes and bombers for the war effort. Read more

Nancy J. Gehrke

MONTREAL, Wis. - Nancy J. Gehrke, 67, of Montreal, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Nancy was born to Conrad and Martha (Sillanpa) Mattson on Aug. 17, 1954, in Bessemer, Michigan. Nancy was a 1972 graduate of Hurley High School, and she went on to receive her Associate Degree from Gogebic Community College. Nancy then worked at Gogebic Community College in the admissions office for 31 years, retiring in 2007. Read more

Chambers, historical societies find strength in collaboration

Ironwood - Area businesses and historical societies found there is a shared interest for collaboration of people and resources. Nonprofit museums and historical societies act to preserve and interpret the heritage of the respective communities and instill an appreciation for learning local history. Area chambers of commerce found that combined efforts with printing costs and shared materials help small budgets have a larger impact. Read more

Michael Wayne Wesa

IRONWOOD, Mich. — Michael Wayne Wesa, 63, of Ironwood, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at home in Ironwood. Michael was born April 20, 1958, in Milwaukee to George R. Wesa and Verna L. Gormley. He graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in Ironwood in 1976, and served in the U.S. Army from August 1977 to September 1980. Read more

Ironwood, MI
With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

