Cherokee, NC

News wrap: Headlines in Cherokee

Posted by 
 6 days ago

(CHEROKEE, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cherokee.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Gatlinburg / wbir.com

Newfound Gap Road reopens in the Smokies between Gatlinburg and Cherokee after rockslide

Newfound Gap Road reopens in the Smokies between Gatlinburg and Cherokee after rockslide

The GSMNP said the road was closed temporarily due to a rockslide. Read more

Seymour / thedailytimes.com

After dramatic opening win, Seymour to face 'physical' Cherokee

After dramatic opening win, Seymour to face 'physical' Cherokee

Seymour isn’t resting on its laurels. A week after beating Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-13 in overtime for their first win since 2019, the Eagles (1-0) have been back to work in preparation for their Friday matchup against Cherokee. “It’s been business as normal this week,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily... Read more

Cherokee / theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Stancil Jumper Jr.

OBITUARY: Stancil Jumper Jr.

Stancil Jumper Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. , 2021 at Tsali Care Center after an extended illness. He is the son of the late Stancil Jumper Sr. and Nola Long Teleskie. A native and lifelong resident of the Wolftown Community, Stancil made a career working in maintenance... Read more

Seymour / themountainpress.com

Eagles look to carry over momentum into week two matchup versus Cherokee

Eagles look to carry over momentum into week two matchup versus Cherokee

SEYMOUR — A week after the Seymour Eagles earned a big overtime win, 14-13, at Gatlinburg-Pittman, they look to build on that against Cherokee on Friday night. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to the end of 2019 season, and Seymour head coach Scott Branton is hoping the Eagles can do it again this week. Read more

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

