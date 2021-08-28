News wrap: Headlines in Cherokee
Newfound Gap Road reopens in the Smokies between Gatlinburg and Cherokee after rockslide
The GSMNP said the road was closed temporarily due to a rockslide. Read more
OBITUARY: Stancil Jumper Jr.
Stancil Jumper Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. , 2021 at Tsali Care Center after an extended illness. He is the son of the late Stancil Jumper Sr. and Nola Long Teleskie. A native and lifelong resident of the Wolftown Community, Stancil made a career working in maintenance... Read more
Eagles look to carry over momentum into week two matchup versus Cherokee
SEYMOUR — A week after the Seymour Eagles earned a big overtime win, 14-13, at Gatlinburg-Pittman, they look to build on that against Cherokee on Friday night. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to the end of 2019 season, and Seymour head coach Scott Branton is hoping the Eagles can do it again this week. Read more
