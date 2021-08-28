News wrap: Headlines in Cherokee

Eagles look to carry over momentum into week two matchup versus Cherokee

SEYMOUR — A week after the Seymour Eagles earned a big overtime win, 14-13, at Gatlinburg-Pittman, they look to build on that against Cherokee on Friday night. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to the end of 2019 season, and Seymour head coach Scott Branton is hoping the Eagles can do it again this week. Read more