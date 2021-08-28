Worland news wrap: What’s trending
(WORLAND, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Worland.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Worland area, click here.
Worland Cross Country To Open Season In Billings
The Worland Cross Country Team came off their team builder in Ten Sleep Monday. After their first week of training Head Cross Country Coach Tanya Keinlen talked about expectations and goals. (listen to interview below) The Warrior and Lady Warrior teams will compete in Billings Friday. There are 36 teams... Read more
Slide repair/rock scaling project scheduled to begin Tuesday in Wind River Canyon
An $8.78 million slide stabilization/rock scaling project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 31, alongside US20/WY789 through Wind River Canyon between Shoshoni and Thermopolis. Prime contractor is Oftedal Construction Inc., of Casper, which will be hauling equipment into the area beginning Monday, Aug. 30. "The contractor plans to start slide... Read more
Glenrock team takes home grand prize at Wyoming BBQ State Championship
WORLAND - In just its fourth year of competition and second at the Pepsi Wyoming BBQ State Championship & Bluegrass Festival American Heroes BBQ out of Glenrock took home the grand prize this year. American Heroes is owned by Brad and Devonie Mueller but their children Austin and Bailey are... Read more
Wyoming Has Its First Surrogacy Law, For Better And For Worse
Janell Donley and her husband are residents of Worland, Wyoming. They faced a tough path to parenthood after learning that Donley was unable to carry a pregnancy. They were grateful when Donley’s sister-in-law, also a Wyoming resident, volunteered to be their surrogate. However, Donley was surprised and frustrated to learn... Read more
Comments / 0