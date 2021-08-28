Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worland, WY

Worland news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 6 days ago

(WORLAND, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Worland.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Worland area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Worland / mybighornbasin.com

Worland Cross Country To Open Season In Billings

Worland Cross Country To Open Season In Billings

The Worland Cross Country Team came off their team builder in Ten Sleep Monday. After their first week of training Head Cross Country Coach Tanya Keinlen talked about expectations and goals. (listen to interview below) The Warrior and Lady Warrior teams will compete in Billings Friday. There are 36 teams... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Thermopolis / wyodaily.com

Slide repair/rock scaling project scheduled to begin Tuesday in Wind River Canyon

Slide repair/rock scaling project scheduled to begin Tuesday in Wind River Canyon

An $8.78 million slide stabilization/rock scaling project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 31, alongside US20/WY789 through Wind River Canyon between Shoshoni and Thermopolis. Prime contractor is Oftedal Construction Inc., of Casper, which will be hauling equipment into the area beginning Monday, Aug. 30. "The contractor plans to start slide... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wyoming / wyodaily.com

Glenrock team takes home grand prize at Wyoming BBQ State Championship

Glenrock team takes home grand prize at Wyoming BBQ State Championship

WORLAND - In just its fourth year of competition and second at the Pepsi Wyoming BBQ State Championship & Bluegrass Festival American Heroes BBQ out of Glenrock took home the grand prize this year. American Heroes is owned by Brad and Devonie Mueller but their children Austin and Bailey are... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wyoming / abovethelaw.com

Wyoming Has Its First Surrogacy Law, For Better And For Worse

Wyoming Has Its First Surrogacy Law, For Better And For Worse

Janell Donley and her husband are residents of Worland, Wyoming. They faced a tough path to parenthood after learning that Donley was unable to carry a pregnancy. They were grateful when Donley’s sister-in-law, also a Wyoming resident, volunteered to be their surrogate. However, Donley was surprised and frustrated to learn... Read more

Comments / 0

Worland News Alert

Worland News Alert

Worland, WY
25
Followers
222
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worland, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Worland, WY
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy