What's up: News headlines in Sitka

(SITKA, AK)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

New study compares the economics of cruise travel vs. independents Martha Honey is the co-founder and former director of the Center for Responsible Travel in Washington, DC. She was in Sitka this summer collecting data for a major study comparing the economics of cruise travel versus independent travel in four major Alaska ports: Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, and Hoonah. An analysis should be complete by the end of the year. She joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss her work. Read more

Assembly extends mask mandate through end of September Sitka’s temporary mask mandate has been extended for another month. When the Sitka Assembly met last night (8-24-21) it voted to extend the mask requirement for all public indoor spaces. The Assembly issued the mask mandate in late July, a few weeks after Sitka’s coronavirus case rate spiked to its... Read more

Amy Morrison hopes a second school board term will lend ‘continuity’ to a district in transition Incumbent Sitka school board president Amy Morrison is running for reelection this fall. Although she’s got just one term under her belt, she’s got more seniority than everyone else on the board, except for outgoing member Eric Van Cise. Morrison says she decided to run again to smooth the transition... Read more

