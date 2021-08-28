Cancel
Sitka News Watch

What's up: News headlines in Sitka

 6 days ago

(SITKA, AK) The news in Sitka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sitka area, click here.

Sitka

New study compares the economics of cruise travel vs. independents

Martha Honey is the co-founder and former director of the Center for Responsible Travel in Washington, DC. She was in Sitka this summer collecting data for a major study comparing the economics of cruise travel versus independent travel in four major Alaska ports: Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, and Hoonah. An analysis should be complete by the end of the year. She joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss her work. Read more

Sitka

Assembly extends mask mandate through end of September

Sitka’s temporary mask mandate has been extended for another month. When the Sitka Assembly met last night (8-24-21) it voted to extend the mask requirement for all public indoor spaces. The Assembly issued the mask mandate in late July, a few weeks after Sitka’s coronavirus case rate spiked to its... Read more

Sitka

Amy Morrison hopes a second school board term will lend ‘continuity’ to a district in transition

Incumbent Sitka school board president Amy Morrison is running for reelection this fall. Although she’s got just one term under her belt, she’s got more seniority than everyone else on the board, except for outgoing member Eric Van Cise. Morrison says she decided to run again to smooth the transition... Read more

Sitka

A good neighbor, Gebler joins race for Sitka School Board

A political newcomer has thrown his hat in the ring for school board in Sitka — or maybe he’s just thrown it over the backyard fence. Todd Gebler lives next door to current school board president Amy Morrision, who suggested that he run for one of two open seats on the board this year. Read more

With Sitka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

