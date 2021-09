Perhaps not coincidentally, the final preseason showdown of the college football coaching job comparison series features the two teams playing in the biggest Week 1 game: Clemson and Georgia. The Tigers and Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 and No. 5 in Monday's preseason AP poll, will meet Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. And few would be surprised if both teams end up in the CFP field three months later.