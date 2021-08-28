Top stories trending in Rockdale

Ambulance response times raise concerns in Milam County

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - In an emergency, every second counts. But what happens when the help you call for doesn't show up?. Firefighters with the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department and several residents are sounding the alarm in what they say is an all-hands-on-deck emergency. According to Herbert Vaughn, Fire Chief for the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, since April, the firefighters have responded to 84 medical calls, which is not a part of their normal tour of duty. There were 28 instances where there was no available ambulance to respond to emergencies. In 12 cases, firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty and transported patients to hospitals in fire trucks and their personal vehicles, said the chief.