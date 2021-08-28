Top stories trending in Rockdale

Cancel
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 6 days ago

(ROCKDALE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rockdale.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Rockdale

Ambulance response times raise concerns in Milam County

Ambulance response times raise concerns in Milam County

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - In an emergency, every second counts. But what happens when the help you call for doesn't show up?. Firefighters with the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department and several residents are sounding the alarm in what they say is an all-hands-on-deck emergency. According to Herbert Vaughn, Fire Chief for the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, since April, the firefighters have responded to 84 medical calls, which is not a part of their normal tour of duty. There were 28 instances where there was no available ambulance to respond to emergencies. In 12 cases, firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty and transported patients to hospitals in fire trucks and their personal vehicles, said the chief.

Rockdale

Rockdale Tigers Youth Football is back baby!! 7u-9u

Rockdale Tigers Youth Football is back baby!! 7u-9u

youth football is back

Rockdale

High School Football - La Grange Leopards vs Rockdale Tigers - 8/27/2021

High School Football - La Grange Leopards vs Rockdale Tigers - 8/27/2021

High School Football - La Grange Leopards vs Rockdale Tigers - 8/27/2021

Rockdale

Rockdale ISD quarantines entire intermediate school fourth grade due to COVID-19

Rockdale ISD quarantines entire intermediate school fourth grade due to COVID-19

According to a letter from the superintendent, the fourth grade will be out of school for the next 10 days in hopes of containing the spread of the virus.

