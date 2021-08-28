Cancel
Glendive, MT

Glendive news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Glendive Bulletin
Glendive Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GLENDIVE, MT) What's going on in Glendive? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Glendive / rangerreview.com

Kenneth Leroy Bidwell

Kenneth Leroy Bidwell

Kenneth Leroy Bidwell, age 82, of Kalispell, succumbed to his long, hard battle with cancer on Aug. 13, 2021 at the Fort Harrison VA Hospital in Helena under their compassionate care. He entered into peace from his suffering with a positive, loving attitude. Kenny grew up and graduated from Dawson...

Glendive / rangerreview.com

Herbert "Herb" Allen Sharbono

Herbert “Herb” Allen Sharbono

Herbert "Herb" Allen Sharbono, age 84, of Glendive, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at the Glendive Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Glendive Alliance Church with Pastor Phil Elmer officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Dawson County Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Glendive / rangerreview.com

That's what cowboys do

That’s what cowboys do

"Because that's what Cowboys do!" My friend snapped back as I asked yet another rodeo question. By this time he was sorry he invited me, but I just witnessed Chet, who weighed maybe a buck fifty get his chaps handed to him by falling from a 1500 pound bucking bronc named Elmer. I watched Chet hobble back to the gate. "So, they made that bronc buck on purpose? And Chet rode that because why?" Even though I was born and raised in a state in which cows outnumber humans more than two to one, I knew nothing about the ranch life. I felt like a blond watching football. Puzzled at how this sport is so popular I asked again. "So you are telling me, that these cowboys do this every night? He can barely walk. He just gets up and does it all over again?" My friend once again replied, "That's what Cowboys do." in a way that Google translate in cowboy would mean to stop talking.

Glendive / youtube.com

BFBC Glendive

BFBC Glendive

Welcome to Break Forth Bible Church in Glendive, MT

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive, MT
With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

