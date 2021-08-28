Glendive news digest: Top stories today

That’s what cowboys do

“Because that’s what Cowboys do!” My friend snapped back as I asked yet another rodeo question. By this time he was sorry he invited me, but I just witnessed Chet, who weighed maybe a buck fifty get his chaps handed to him by falling from a 1500 pound bucking bronc named Elmer. I watched Chet hobble back to the gate. “So, they made that bronc buck on purpose? And Chet rode that because why?” Even though I was born and raised in a state in which cows outnumber humans more than two to one, I knew nothing about the ranch life. I felt like a blond watching football. Puzzled at how this sport is so popular I asked again. “So you are telling me, that these cowboys do this every night? He can barely walk. He just gets up and does it all over again?” My friend once again replied, “That’s what Cowboys do.” in a way that Google translate in cowboy would mean to stop talking. Read more