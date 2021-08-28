News wrap: Top stories in Nebraska City
(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Nebraska City.
Nebraskans in Tokyo: How and when to watch the Paralympics
Three Nebraskans are representing Team USA in the 2020 Paralympics Track and Field team in Tokyo. Nebraska City native Cheri Madsen will be racing in the 100m and 400m on September 1 and 2. Eva Houston, of Omaha, will be racing the 100m and the 800m on August 28th and... Read more
Governor candidate hosts NC meeting
NEBRASKA CITY – A candidate for the Republican nomination for Nebraska governor rallied volunteers Tuesday at Nebraska City and Auburn to take an active role in Nebraska’s future. Michael Connely’s Facebook page describes him as a US Marine Corps veteran, educational administrator, international businessman and part-time farmer. At his Nebraska... Read more
Sheriff warns of grandparents scam
NEBRASKA CITY - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints of “grandparent scams” throughout the County. In grandparent scams, scammers pose as panicked grandchildren in trouble, calling or sending messages urging you to wire money immediately. They’ll say they need cash to help with an emergency – legal troubles, paying a hospital bill or needing to leave a foreign country. Read more
Learning Center of Nebraska City Ribbon Cutting
Learning Center of Nebraska City Ribbon Cutting August 24, 2021 https://www.southeast.edu Read more
