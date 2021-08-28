What's up: Leading stories in Belfast
(BELFAST, ME) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Belfast.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
The Duck Is Back And The Joy Has Moved From Belfast to Islesboro
This big duck gets around... At this point, thanks to tons of media coverage, the giant rubber "JOY" duck has become somewhat of a celebrity. It all began a few weeks ago in Belfast, when it just appeared suddenly one morning in the harbor. To this day, no one has come forward to claim the duck as their own. Read more
Online Critical Thinking workshop offered in October
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development workshop, Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills, offered Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast and the UMaine Business School. The two-day online program, part of the Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will... Read more
Giant duck resurfaces along coast of Maine island community
The 25-foot-tall duck that mysteriously appeared ― and then disappeared ― in Belfast last week has resurfaced. The duck was rumored to have originated from Islesboro and it appears it has retreated back to its nest. The giant yellow duck was spotted along the coast of the small island community on Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WGME. Read more
Waldo County foes Belfast, Mount View square off in Aug. 26 season opener
A bit anticlimactic, but the Belfast and Mount View golf teams began their seasons on the links in a match at Northport Golf Club Thursday, Aug. 26. The Lions won the match 9-0 over the Mustangs, the latter of which had just four players, with two of those four players participating in exhibition matches. Read more
Comments / 0