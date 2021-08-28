Cancel
What's up: Leading stories in Belfast

Belfast Post
 6 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Belfast.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Belfast / wcyy.com

This big duck gets around... At this point, thanks to tons of media coverage, the giant rubber "JOY" duck has become somewhat of a celebrity. It all began a few weeks ago in Belfast, when it just appeared suddenly one morning in the harbor. To this day, no one has come forward to claim the duck as their own. Read more

Belfast / penbaypilot.com

Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development workshop, Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills, offered Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast and the UMaine Business School. The two-day online program, part of the Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will... Read more

Maine / bangordailynews.com

The 25-foot-tall duck that mysteriously appeared ― and then disappeared ― in Belfast last week has resurfaced. The duck was rumored to have originated from Islesboro and it appears it has retreated back to its nest. The giant yellow duck was spotted along the coast of the small island community on Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WGME. Read more

Waldo County / villagesoup.com

A bit anticlimactic, but the Belfast and Mount View golf teams began their seasons on the links in a match at Northport Golf Club Thursday, Aug. 26. The Lions won the match 9-0 over the Mustangs, the latter of which had just four players, with two of those four players participating in exhibition matches. Read more

Belfast, ME
With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

