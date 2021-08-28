Cancel
Belle Plaine, MN

What's up: Leading stories in Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
(BELLE PLAINE, MN) The news in Belle Plaine never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Minnesota / hastingsstargazette.com

Rep. Craig: More than $1 million in land and water conservation fund grants for Minnesota parks

Rep. Craig: More than $1 million in land and water conservation fund grants for Minnesota parks

U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced that the Cities of Belle Plaine, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Lake City will receive a combined $1,041,000 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants through the National Park Service’s LWCF State and Local Assistance Program. This funding will help facilitate the redevelopment and improvement of five parks in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. Read more

Belle Plaine / belleplaineherald.com

Food Shelf Produce Distribution Postponed

Food Shelf Produce Distribution Postponed

The Belle Plaine Area Food Shelf has postponed its free produce distribution due to severe weather. The event originally scheduled for Thursday, August 26, will now take place on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Athletic Complex by Oak Crest Elementary School. Any Belle Plaine resident... Read more

Belle Plaine / belleplaineherald.com

Fall Sports Competitions Begin Friday

Fall Sports Competitions Begin Friday

Belle Plaine High School’s fall sports season officially begins Friday, August 27, with varsity volleyball competing at New Prague High School at 7 p.m. Boys soccer will also compete at New Prague on Friday at 7 p.m, while the girls begin their season at Faribault High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. Read more

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine, MN
