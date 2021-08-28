Fennville news digest: Top stories today
James Donald Suerth
James Donald Suerth, 89, of Fennville, MI passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Holland Hospital. Born March 19, 1932, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Robert Vincent Suerth and Florence Woelfel Suerth and was the husband of the late Kay Suerth. Mr. Suerth had served honorably in the United States Navy. Following his discharge, he went to work in sales and continued to do so for the majority of his life. Mr. Suerth had been the longstanding Mayor Pro-Tem on the City of Fennville City Council. In his spare time, he loved to create beautiful stained-glass art and would dabble with some painting while spending time with Kay. Read more
Home For Sale: 2429 Retreat Road, Fennville, MI 49408 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://2429RetreatRoad.C21.com 2429 Retreat Road Fennville, MI 49408 MLS 21101633 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1280 Sq. Ft. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home just minutes to downtown Fennville. Home features include: A great floor plan, main floor laundry room with access to deck, updated kitchen and new flooring, Huge back yard perfect for entertaining. Short distance to Hutchins Lake, Restaurants and Schools. Contact Agent: Diana Decker Affiliated Read more
Ben Peterson leads Fennville football in to 8-man debut
FENNVILLE — A lot of new has come to the Fennville football program in the last year, but with all of the new, they are going to be confident riding on the back of their third-year starting quarterback Ben Peterson. Peterson has been a workhorse for the Blackhawks ever since... Read more
'We were blessed': Local farm grateful for crop after cold spring devastates Michigan's apple harvest
The state typically ranks third in the U.S. in apple production. Read more
