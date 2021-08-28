Fennville news digest: Top stories today

James Donald Suerth

James Donald Suerth, 89, of Fennville, MI passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Holland Hospital. Born March 19, 1932, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Robert Vincent Suerth and Florence Woelfel Suerth and was the husband of the late Kay Suerth. Mr. Suerth had served honorably in the United States Navy. Following his discharge, he went to work in sales and continued to do so for the majority of his life. Mr. Suerth had been the longstanding Mayor Pro-Tem on the City of Fennville City Council. In his spare time, he loved to create beautiful stained-glass art and would dabble with some painting while spending time with Kay.