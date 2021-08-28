Cancel
Fennville, MI

Fennville news digest: Top stories today

Posted by Fennville News Flash
 6 days ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) Here are today's top stories from the Fennville area.

Fennville / whtc.com

James Donald Suerth

James Donald Suerth, 89, of Fennville, MI passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Holland Hospital. Born March 19, 1932, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Robert Vincent Suerth and Florence Woelfel Suerth and was the husband of the late Kay Suerth. Mr. Suerth had served honorably in the United States Navy. Following his discharge, he went to work in sales and continued to do so for the majority of his life. Mr. Suerth had been the longstanding Mayor Pro-Tem on the City of Fennville City Council. In his spare time, he loved to create beautiful stained-glass art and would dabble with some painting while spending time with Kay. Read more

Fennville / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 2429 Retreat Road, Fennville, MI 49408 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://2429RetreatRoad.C21.com 2429 Retreat Road Fennville, MI 49408 MLS 21101633 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1280 Sq. Ft. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home just minutes to downtown Fennville. Home features include: A great floor plan, main floor laundry room with access to deck, updated kitchen and new flooring, Huge back yard perfect for entertaining. Short distance to Hutchins Lake, Restaurants and Schools. Contact Agent: Diana Decker Affiliated Read more

Fennville / hollandsentinel.com

Ben Peterson leads Fennville football in to 8-man debut

FENNVILLE — A lot of new has come to the Fennville football program in the last year, but with all of the new, they are going to be confident riding on the back of their third-year starting quarterback Ben Peterson. Peterson has been a workhorse for the Blackhawks ever since... Read more

Michigan / wzzm13.com

'We were blessed': Local farm grateful for crop after cold spring devastates Michigan's apple harvest

'We were blessed': Local farm grateful for crop after cold spring devastates Michigan's apple harvest

The state typically ranks third in the U.S. in apple production. Read more

Fennville News Flash

Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
FOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

