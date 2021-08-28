What's up: Leading stories in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) The news in Breckenridge never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Marvin Socol Marvin Socol, retired business owner, private pilot, proud Class of 1947 Breckenridge Buckaroo and friend to all, passed away peacefully in his Bryan home on Wednesday, Aug. 4. He was 92. Marvin was born April 22, 1929 in Breckenridge to Israel and Rae Sheinberg, immigrants from eastern Europe searching for... Read more

Paige Myers Drake Turna Paige Drake, 56, of Breckenridge, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. A memorial service honoring her life will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the Chapel of Memories at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home, with Ruben Castaneda officiating. Paige was born in... Read more

Head Coach Casey Pearce talks about what to expect from Buckaroos football this season The time has come for high school football players across the state of Texas to strap on the pads and enjoy the glow of the Friday night lights once again as the 2021 football season kicks off this Friday, Aug. 27. The Breckenridge Buckaroos started practice Aug. 2 and have... Read more

