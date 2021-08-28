Cancel
Breckenridge, TX

What's up: Leading stories in Breckenridge

Breckenridge News Watch
(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) The news in Breckenridge never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Breckenridge / breckenridgeamerican.com

Marvin Socol

Marvin Socol, retired business owner, private pilot, proud Class of 1947 Breckenridge Buckaroo and friend to all, passed away peacefully in his Bryan home on Wednesday, Aug. 4. He was 92. Marvin was born April 22, 1929 in Breckenridge to Israel and Rae Sheinberg, immigrants from eastern Europe searching for... Read more

Breckenridge / breckenridgetexan.com

Paige Myers Drake

Turna Paige Drake, 56, of Breckenridge, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. A memorial service honoring her life will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the Chapel of Memories at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home, with Ruben Castaneda officiating. Paige was born in... Read more

Texas / breckenridgetexan.com

Head Coach Casey Pearce talks about what to expect from Buckaroos football this season

The time has come for high school football players across the state of Texas to strap on the pads and enjoy the glow of the Friday night lights once again as the 2021 football season kicks off this Friday, Aug. 27. The Breckenridge Buckaroos started practice Aug. 2 and have... Read more

Breckenridge / breckenridgetexan.com

Breckenridge Fine Arts Center to host reception for juried show artists on Saturday, Aug. 28

The Breckenridge Fine Arts Center will host a reception for the artists featured in the 30th annual Juried Art Show that is on display through Aug. 28 in both galleries. The reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served, and the reception will be open to the public. Read more

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge, TX
