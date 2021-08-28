News wrap: Top stories in Mineral
(MINERAL, VA) What’s going on in Mineral? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mineral area, click here.
Covites Recollect Where They Were During 2011 Earthquake
On Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake located near Mineral, Va., was felt by many in the eastern United States. According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), this earthquake caused around $200-300 million worth of property damage and was likely felt by more people than any earthquake in North America's history. Read more
Edward Duncan Mitchell
Edward Duncan Mitchell, retired Middletown, New Jersey industrial arts teacher, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his home at Lake Anna (Mineral), on Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021. Born in Lincoln Hospital, Bronx, New York, February 22, 1943, to the late Edward and Maude Duncan Mitchell, he grew up in... Read more
Mildred Louise Seay Lugar Tibbetts (Millie)
Mildred Louise Seay Lugar Tibbetts (Millie), 87, of Charlottesville, formerly of Mineral passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021. She was born on October 5, 1933, to the late Viva Alexander Seay and William Jennings Seay in Buchanan, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Seay. Mildred loved the mountains that she grew up in and graduated from Buchanan High School in 1953. While she fought health battles most of her life, she was a Mom first. She also worked in greenhouses, insurance agencies, dry cleaners, five and dime stores, and a child care center. She did not drive until she was 50 years old, then took to the road for church, local adventures, and friend gatherings. Her joys came by way of her loves, married in 1954 for 20 years to William L. Lugar, having daughter Susan, and again in 1978 for seven years to William Tibbetts. Being Grandma to Danielle made herlight up and enjoy dancing again (with a two-year-old!). Family, growing the prettiest flowers, bluegrass music and the many animals that she took in, cared for, and loved were all her passions. Read more
Denied; Mineral Louisa County blunts Richmond Huguenot 30-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mineral Louisa County squeeze Richmond Huguenot 30-0 in a shutout effort in a Virginia high school football matchup on August 27. Defense ruled the third quarter as Mineral Louisa County and Richmond Huguenot were both scoreless. The Lions fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at... Read more
Comments / 0