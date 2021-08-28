News wrap: Top stories in Mineral

Mildred Louise Seay Lugar Tibbetts (Millie)

Mildred Louise Seay Lugar Tibbetts (Millie), 87, of Charlottesville, formerly of Mineral passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021. She was born on October 5, 1933, to the late Viva Alexander Seay and William Jennings Seay in Buchanan, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Seay. Mildred loved the mountains that she grew up in and graduated from Buchanan High School in 1953. While she fought health battles most of her life, she was a Mom first. She also worked in greenhouses, insurance agencies, dry cleaners, five and dime stores, and a child care center. She did not drive until she was 50 years old, then took to the road for church, local adventures, and friend gatherings. Her joys came by way of her loves, married in 1954 for 20 years to William L. Lugar, having daughter Susan, and again in 1978 for seven years to William Tibbetts. Being Grandma to Danielle made herlight up and enjoy dancing again (with a two-year-old!). Family, growing the prettiest flowers, bluegrass music and the many animals that she took in, cared for, and loved were all her passions. Read more