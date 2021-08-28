Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake news wrap: What's trending

Devils Lake Digest
 6 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) What’s going on in Devils Lake? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Devils Lake area, click here.

Devils Lake Speedway: Bjorlie Construction night

13 Hometrack rules Purestocks were on hand at the Devils Playground Saturday night. Heat 1 winner was Joe Armstrong of Crary. Heat 2 winner was Jay Loughman of Rugby. Come feature time a tight battle between Jay Loughman, Tony Bundy and Joe Armstrong. Armstrong managed to hold them off to take the checkered flag. Read more

Community Shout Out: Ramsey National Bank gives back to schools

DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey National Bank recently participated in the Optimist Club Back to School Supplies Drive. The bank donated several items including markers, books, bookbags, notebooks, crayons and other items to the community for the school year. Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in giving them a shout out for... Read more

Fish fry forges community bond once more

DEVILS LAKE - Instead of a thin sheet of ice and a couple of nets entrenched on opposite ends of the rink, several rows of dining tables lined the concrete floor at Quentin Burdick Sports Arena. Meanwhile, hundreds of hungry Devils Lake residents packed the outside entrance. The opposite end... Read more

1000PM Weather August 27

Read more

ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

