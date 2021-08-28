Devils Lake news wrap: What’s trending

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) What’s going on in Devils Lake? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Devils Lake Speedway: Bjorlie Construction night 13 Hometrack rules Purestocks were on hand at the Devils Playground Saturday night. Heat 1 winner was Joe Armstrong of Crary. Heat 2 winner was Jay Loughman of Rugby. Come feature time a tight battle between Jay Loughman, Tony Bundy and Joe Armstrong. Armstrong managed to hold them off to take the checkered flag.

Community Shout Out: Ramsey National Bank gives back to schools DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey National Bank recently participated in the Optimist Club Back to School Supplies Drive. The bank donated several items including markers, books, bookbags, notebooks, crayons and other items to the community for the school year. Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in giving them a shout out for...

Fish fry forges community bond once more DEVILS LAKE - Instead of a thin sheet of ice and a couple of nets entrenched on opposite ends of the rink, several rows of dining tables lined the concrete floor at Quentin Burdick Sports Arena. Meanwhile, hundreds of hungry Devils Lake residents packed the outside entrance. The opposite end...

