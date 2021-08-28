Cancel
Homer, AK

News wrap: Top stories in Homer

Posted by 
Homer Bulletin
Homer Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOMER, AK) Here are today’s top stories from the Homer area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Homer area, click here.

Homer / kbbi.org

Chicken Liver

Chicken Liver

On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood gets dirty with some rice and silky smooth with some chicken liver pate. Well, not as smooth as he'd like, but pretty smooth. This season of Check the Pantry is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty and The Grog Shop. Read more

Homer / homernews.com

Helen Jackson

Helen Jackson

Longtime Homer resident, Helen Jackson passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, at the age of 93. Helen was born on June 15, 1928, to Paul and Vera (Artlip) Lonneke in Hinsdale, Illinois. She grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan and, after her graduating from high school, attended the East Cleveland Training School for Nurses. Read more

Homer / homernews.com

Davis appointed to Homer City Council

Davis appointed to Homer City Council

Jason Davis, owner of Sweetgale Meadworks and Cider House, was appointed to fill the interim seat on the Homer City Council during the council’s special meeting on Monday. His appointment will last until the Oct. 5 election when a successor will be elected to complete the remaining year left in former council member Joey Evensen’s term since he resigned in July. Read more

Homer / homernews.com

2021 Homer Halibut Tournament canceled

2021 Homer Halibut Tournament canceled

The Homer Halibut Derby scheduled for Sept. 24-25 has been canceled, according to Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Executive Director Brad Anderson. Previously known as the summer-long Jackpot Halibut Derby, the competition was reinvented as a two-day tournament to protect the halibut population and to support the regional economy. Read more

Homer Bulletin

Homer Bulletin

Homer, AK
With Homer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

