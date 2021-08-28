News wrap: Top stories in Homer
(HOMER, AK) Here are today’s top stories from the Homer area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Homer area, click here.
Chicken Liver
On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood gets dirty with some rice and silky smooth with some chicken liver pate. Well, not as smooth as he'd like, but pretty smooth. This season of Check the Pantry is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty and The Grog Shop. Read more
Helen Jackson
Longtime Homer resident, Helen Jackson passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, at the age of 93. Helen was born on June 15, 1928, to Paul and Vera (Artlip) Lonneke in Hinsdale, Illinois. She grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan and, after her graduating from high school, attended the East Cleveland Training School for Nurses. Read more
Davis appointed to Homer City Council
Jason Davis, owner of Sweetgale Meadworks and Cider House, was appointed to fill the interim seat on the Homer City Council during the council’s special meeting on Monday. His appointment will last until the Oct. 5 election when a successor will be elected to complete the remaining year left in former council member Joey Evensen’s term since he resigned in July. Read more
2021 Homer Halibut Tournament canceled
The Homer Halibut Derby scheduled for Sept. 24-25 has been canceled, according to Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Executive Director Brad Anderson. Previously known as the summer-long Jackpot Halibut Derby, the competition was reinvented as a two-day tournament to protect the halibut population and to support the regional economy. Read more
Comments / 0