Monahans, TX

Monahans news wrap: What’s trending

Monahans News Beat
 6 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) The news in Monahans never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Sweetwater / sweetwaterreporter.com

SHS tennis team edges Monahans

SHS tennis team edges Monahans

The Sweetwater High School tennis team won eight of its 15 matches recently vs. Monahans, including all seven boys matches. Read more

Ector County / sanangelolive.com

Thief Steals Copper Cables Causing Nearly $350K in Damages

Thief Steals Copper Cables Causing Nearly $350K in Damages

ODESSA, TX – After causing nearly $350,000 in damages to oil rigs by stealing cables of copper wiring, a Monahans man has been arrested. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, David Hayes was arrested as he was trying to leave a drilling yard on Saturday. Hayes had the stolen cables, a cutting tool and the heroin on him when he was arrested. Read more

Monahans / youtube.com

Monahans High School Football defeats Clint High School 49-17

Monahans High School Football defeats Clint High School 49-17

Monahans High School Football defeats Clint High School 49-17 Read more

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

