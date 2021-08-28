Newberry news digest: Top stories today
(NEWBERRY, SC) The news in Newberry never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
CCU baseball adds Tim Perry, Trey Stover to staff
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has announced the addition of two experienced coaches in Tim Perry and Trey Stover to the support staff. Perry will serve as the Director of Player Development and Analytics while Stover will be the Director of Baseball Operations. Perry returns... Read more
Bulldogs kick off swim season
Emily Allen - state consideration time cut on the 200 medley relay. Kaley Burge - automatic state qualifier in 100 butterfly. NEWBERRY — Newberry High School kicked off their swim season with competition against Mid-Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Emerald, Greenwood and Newberry Academy. Newberry has talented swimmers this year, and despite the team’s small size, beat the other female teams and the girls accumulated enough points to overthrow all the combined scores. In this first meet, Newberry accomplished three automatic state qualifying individual events, one consideration state qualifying relay, and three consideration state qualifying individual events. Read more
Legendary coaches collide as Abbeville plays Newberry
That’s how many combined championships Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles and Newberry coach Phil Strickland have won. At 8 p.m. Friday at Newberry High School, the unanimous No. 1-ranked Panthers take on the No. 5 Bulldogs in a high school football game that features two of the best teams in Class 2A. Read more
Dutch Fork vs Gaffney football showdown canceled in wake of player’s death
The Dutch Fork High School football team has canceled its much-anticipated matchup against Gaffney following the death of one of the Silver Foxes’ players. WSPA’s Pete Yanity reported that Gaffney coach Dan Jones said the game is off out of respect for the deceased Dutch Fork player. Gaffney’s Twitter page confirmed the cancellation. Read more
