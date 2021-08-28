Cancel
Newberry, SC

Newberry news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
 6 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) The news in Newberry never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newberry area, click here.

Newberry / wmbfnews.com

CCU baseball adds Tim Perry, Trey Stover to staff

CCU baseball adds Tim Perry, Trey Stover to staff

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has announced the addition of two experienced coaches in Tim Perry and Trey Stover to the support staff. Perry will serve as the Director of Player Development and Analytics while Stover will be the Director of Baseball Operations. Perry returns... Read more

Newberry / newberryobserver.com

Bulldogs kick off swim season

Bulldogs kick off swim season

Emily Allen - state consideration time cut on the 200 medley relay. Kaley Burge - automatic state qualifier in 100 butterfly. NEWBERRY — Newberry High School kicked off their swim season with competition against Mid-Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Emerald, Greenwood and Newberry Academy. Newberry has talented swimmers this year, and despite the team’s small size, beat the other female teams and the girls accumulated enough points to overthrow all the combined scores. In this first meet, Newberry accomplished three automatic state qualifying individual events, one consideration state qualifying relay, and three consideration state qualifying individual events. Read more

Newberry / indexjournal.com

Legendary coaches collide as Abbeville plays Newberry

Legendary coaches collide as Abbeville plays Newberry

That’s how many combined championships Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles and Newberry coach Phil Strickland have won. At 8 p.m. Friday at Newberry High School, the unanimous No. 1-ranked Panthers take on the No. 5 Bulldogs in a high school football game that features two of the best teams in Class 2A. Read more

Gaffney / thestate.com

Dutch Fork vs Gaffney football showdown canceled in wake of player’s death

Dutch Fork vs Gaffney football showdown canceled in wake of player's death

The Dutch Fork High School football team has canceled its much-anticipated matchup against Gaffney following the death of one of the Silver Foxes’ players. WSPA’s Pete Yanity reported that Gaffney coach Dan Jones said the game is off out of respect for the deceased Dutch Fork player. Gaffney’s Twitter page confirmed the cancellation. Read more

Newberry Voice

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

