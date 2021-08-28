Newberry news digest: Top stories today

(NEWBERRY, SC) The news in Newberry never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

CCU baseball adds Tim Perry, Trey Stover to staff CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has announced the addition of two experienced coaches in Tim Perry and Trey Stover to the support staff. Perry will serve as the Director of Player Development and Analytics while Stover will be the Director of Baseball Operations. Perry returns... Read more

Bulldogs kick off swim season Emily Allen - state consideration time cut on the 200 medley relay. Kaley Burge - automatic state qualifier in 100 butterfly. NEWBERRY — Newberry High School kicked off their swim season with competition against Mid-Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Emerald, Greenwood and Newberry Academy. Newberry has talented swimmers this year, and despite the team’s small size, beat the other female teams and the girls accumulated enough points to overthrow all the combined scores. In this first meet, Newberry accomplished three automatic state qualifying individual events, one consideration state qualifying relay, and three consideration state qualifying individual events. Read more

Legendary coaches collide as Abbeville plays Newberry That’s how many combined championships Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles and Newberry coach Phil Strickland have won. At 8 p.m. Friday at Newberry High School, the unanimous No. 1-ranked Panthers take on the No. 5 Bulldogs in a high school football game that features two of the best teams in Class 2A. Read more

