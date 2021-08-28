Top stories trending in Charlevoix

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) What’s going on in Charlevoix? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Charlevoix area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Greensky Hill church to conclude 'Quest' worship series CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship outdoors at its church site, 8484 Green Sky Hill Road near Charlevoix, and online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/. The plan in case of rain is to meet and broadcast under the porch of Susan Hall. At 10 a.m., Sunday,... Read more

LOCAL PICK

'Several thousand' bees swarming Up North after truck crash Wednesday afternoon “Several thousand” bees were let loose Wednesday when a truck transporting them rolled over Up North in Charlevoix, according to authorities. The truck crashed at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Up North Live reported, on Jaquay Road near Behling Road. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook, encouraging people in the area to keep windows and doors closed. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Millions of bees released after truck carrying hives overturns in Charlevoix CHARLEVOIX (WWJ) -- One northern Michigan community has been told to Bee-ware of bees -- and lots of them!. A large truck loaded with beehives overturned on Jaquay Road in Charlevoix County's Wilson Township on Wednesday afternoon, and several million honeybees got loose. Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra says as... Read more

LATEST NEWS