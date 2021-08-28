Cancel
Charlevoix, MI

Top stories trending in Charlevoix

Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 6 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) What's going on in Charlevoix? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Charlevoix area, click here.

Charlevoix / petoskeynews.com

Greensky Hill church to conclude 'Quest' worship series

Greensky Hill church to conclude 'Quest' worship series

CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship outdoors at its church site, 8484 Green Sky Hill Road near Charlevoix, and online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/. The plan in case of rain is to meet and broadcast under the porch of Susan Hall. At 10 a.m., Sunday,... Read more

Charlevoix / freep.com

'Several thousand' bees swarming Up North after truck crash Wednesday afternoon

'Several thousand' bees swarming Up North after truck crash Wednesday afternoon

“Several thousand” bees were let loose Wednesday when a truck transporting them rolled over Up North in Charlevoix, according to authorities. The truck crashed at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Up North Live reported, on Jaquay Road near Behling Road. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook, encouraging people in the area to keep windows and doors closed. Read more

Charlevoix / audacy.com

Charlevoix / 9and10news.com

Northern Lake Economic Alliance to Launch Event Series, First One to Target Indigenous Entrepreneurs

Northern Lake Economic Alliance to Launch Event Series, First One to Target Indigenous Entrepreneurs

The Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, a nonprofit organization, has been helping out businesses in Antrim, Charlevoix and Cheboygan counties since 1984. They’re starting a new series of events this fall that will give more assistance and education to those who need it. “It’s an alliance that is here to support... Read more

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

