York, NE

What's up: Leading stories in York

York Dispatch
 6 days ago

(YORK, NE) The news in York never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

York / theindependent.com

Regulations now in place for large shipping containers in city

YORK – There are now regulations in place regarding large shipping containers being placed on residential and commercial properties for long periods of time. “This ordinance was suggested by Dan (Aude, the city’s asset manager),” explained Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney. Aude said during a previous city council meeting there... Read more

York / yorknewstimes.com

School board discusses preschool, projects, COVID protocol

YORK – The York Public Schools Board of Education met August 23. The main topics on the agenda were updates for fall activities, preschool, the Safe Return to School Plan and summer project updates. Fall activities. York Athletic Director Tyler Herman said the football season will start with the first... Read more

York / yorknewstimes.com

Fire/ambulance proposed budget includes new ambulance, station remodeling

YORK – There are several capital improvement projects planned for the York fire and ambulance department in this next fiscal year, as they are included in the city’s proposed budget. A public budget hearing was held Thursday before the council and they will take a vote on passing that budget... Read more

York / youtube.com

4K Driving Part 1 from Grand Island to York, Nebraska

Another dashcam driving tour video. Part of the Spring 2021 Western USA trip, June 6th, 2021. Day 7 driving south on Highway 281 and then east on Interstate 80. I wish I would have driven through more of the center of town, I don't think I have ever done that in my entire life! Drive virtually throughout the West and Great Plains. Read more

York Dispatch

York, NE
With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

