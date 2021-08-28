What's up: Leading stories in York
Regulations now in place for large shipping containers in city
YORK – There are now regulations in place regarding large shipping containers being placed on residential and commercial properties for long periods of time. “This ordinance was suggested by Dan (Aude, the city’s asset manager),” explained Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney. Aude said during a previous city council meeting there... Read more
School board discusses preschool, projects, COVID protocol
YORK – The York Public Schools Board of Education met August 23. The main topics on the agenda were updates for fall activities, preschool, the Safe Return to School Plan and summer project updates. Fall activities. York Athletic Director Tyler Herman said the football season will start with the first... Read more
Fire/ambulance proposed budget includes new ambulance, station remodeling
YORK – There are several capital improvement projects planned for the York fire and ambulance department in this next fiscal year, as they are included in the city’s proposed budget. A public budget hearing was held Thursday before the council and they will take a vote on passing that budget... Read more
4K Driving Part 1 from Grand Island to York, Nebraska
Another dashcam driving tour video. Part of the Spring 2021 Western USA trip, June 6th, 2021. Day 7 driving south on Highway 281 and then east on Interstate 80. I wish I would have driven through more of the center of town, I don't think I have ever done that in my entire life! Drive virtually throughout the West and Great Plains. Read more
