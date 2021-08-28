What's up: Leading stories in York

(YORK, NE) The news in York never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Regulations now in place for large shipping containers in city YORK – There are now regulations in place regarding large shipping containers being placed on residential and commercial properties for long periods of time. “This ordinance was suggested by Dan (Aude, the city’s asset manager),” explained Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney. Aude said during a previous city council meeting there... Read more

School board discusses preschool, projects, COVID protocol YORK – The York Public Schools Board of Education met August 23. The main topics on the agenda were updates for fall activities, preschool, the Safe Return to School Plan and summer project updates. Fall activities. York Athletic Director Tyler Herman said the football season will start with the first... Read more

Fire/ambulance proposed budget includes new ambulance, station remodeling YORK – There are several capital improvement projects planned for the York fire and ambulance department in this next fiscal year, as they are included in the city’s proposed budget. A public budget hearing was held Thursday before the council and they will take a vote on passing that budget... Read more

