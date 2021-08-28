News wrap: Top stories in Grantsville
Grantsville police shoot and kill suspect in child crimes investigation
(KUTV) – Grantsville, Utah police confirm that the person who was shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon has died. The shooting happened after a pursuit that ended on State Route 112 between Tooele City and Erda just after 6 p.m. “Grantsville officers identified a suspect in an active Internet Crimes... Read more
