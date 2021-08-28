Cancel
Grantsville, UT

News wrap: Top stories in Grantsville

Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 6 days ago

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Grantsville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Grantsville area, click here.

Grantsville police shoot and kill suspect in child crimes investigation

Grantsville police shoot and kill suspect in child crimes investigation

(KUTV) – Grantsville, Utah police confirm that the person who was shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon has died. The shooting happened after a pursuit that ended on State Route 112 between Tooele City and Erda just after 6 p.m. “Grantsville officers identified a suspect in an active Internet Crimes... Read more

Investigators on scene after Officer involved shooting in Tooele County

Investigators on scene after Officer involved shooting in Tooele County

Investigators on scene after Officer involved shooting in Tooele County Read more

Grantsville officer kills man who charged at officer with knife, police say

Grantsville officer kills man who charged at officer with knife, police say

Police officers direct traffic away from a shooting incident on state Route 112 between Grantsville and Tooele on Wednesday. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — A Grantsville police officer killed a man who authorities say charged at officers with a knife on Wednesday evening. About 6:10 p.m.... Read more

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Grantsville

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Grantsville

Grantsville, Utah — The Tooele County Attorney’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a Wednesday night officer-involved shooting. In a press release sent out late Wednesday, Grantsville police said officers identified a suspect in an active Internet Crimes Against Children case. A Facebook... Read more

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

