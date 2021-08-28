Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Top stories trending in Houghton

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 6 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Houghton.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Houghton area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Houghton / uppermichiganssource.com

MTU orientation continues through week

MTU orientation continues through week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third day of MTU orientation, students got to learn more about campus and some of its groups. One of those is called MUB, and it’s for people who like to be involved on campus. “We’re probably one of the bigger orgs on campus because... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Houghton / uppermichiganssource.com

Michigan Tech Athletics adjusts facility guidelines for Fall sports

Michigan Tech Athletics adjusts facility guidelines for Fall sports

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In keeping with recently updated university guidelines, Michigan Tech Athletics is adjusting facility guidelines for fall sports - Volleyball, Soccer and Football. Michigan Tech announced a move to Health and Safety Level Two effective Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. At Health and Safety Level Two:. Face-to-face instruction. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hancock / uppermichiganssource.com

Houghton/Hancock ‘Community Night Out’ gets more exciting

Houghton/Hancock ‘Community Night Out’ gets more exciting

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The end-of-summer bash takes place on September 4. The city of Hancock will be hosting the band Rewind from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Houghton will have an “Art on the Town” event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, the big kicker was just... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Houghton / michigantechhuskies.com

Huskies selected fourth in GLIAC Preseason Soccer Poll

Huskies selected fourth in GLIAC Preseason Soccer Poll

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech has been selected to finish fourth in the annual GLIAC preseason coaches' poll released by the conference office Thursday. Grand Valley State took the league's top position with 62 points and six first place votes. Ferris State was right behind with 59 points. Northern Michigan was third with 49 points, followed by the Huskies with 44 points. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
21
Followers
271
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton, MI
Houghton, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy