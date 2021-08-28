Top stories trending in Houghton
MTU orientation continues through week
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third day of MTU orientation, students got to learn more about campus and some of its groups. One of those is called MUB, and it’s for people who like to be involved on campus. “We’re probably one of the bigger orgs on campus because... Read more
Michigan Tech Athletics adjusts facility guidelines for Fall sports
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In keeping with recently updated university guidelines, Michigan Tech Athletics is adjusting facility guidelines for fall sports - Volleyball, Soccer and Football. Michigan Tech announced a move to Health and Safety Level Two effective Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. At Health and Safety Level Two:. Face-to-face instruction. Read more
Houghton/Hancock ‘Community Night Out’ gets more exciting
HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The end-of-summer bash takes place on September 4. The city of Hancock will be hosting the band Rewind from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Houghton will have an “Art on the Town” event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, the big kicker was just... Read more
Huskies selected fourth in GLIAC Preseason Soccer Poll
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech has been selected to finish fourth in the annual GLIAC preseason coaches' poll released by the conference office Thursday. Grand Valley State took the league's top position with 62 points and six first place votes. Ferris State was right behind with 59 points. Northern Michigan was third with 49 points, followed by the Huskies with 44 points. Read more
