Douglas, WY

What's up: Leading stories in Douglas

Posted by 
Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 6 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) The news in Douglas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Douglas area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wyoming / douglas-budget.com

Fair wraps up with 16% higher attendance

Fair wraps up with 16% higher attendance

After a week of lights, action and laughter, the 109th annual Wyoming State Fair ended Saturday. WSF General Manager Courtny Conkle said she and her staff focused on diversifying and improving the experience this year, as they do every year. It seems to have worked as attendance rose by 16.8 percent from last year. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wyoming / oilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to talk employee housing and range of wildlife issues at meeting in Douglas

Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to talk employee housing and range of wildlife issues at meeting in Douglas

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will be holding a meeting starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 8 at the Douglas in the Conference Center, located at 1450 North Riverbend Drive. The public can attend in person or via Zoom and will have the chance to speak... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wyoming / wylr.net

109th Wyoming State Fair: Premier summer event breaks records

109th Wyoming State Fair: Premier summer event breaks records

After being only one of three state fairs held across the entire nation in 2020, the Wyoming State Fair (WSF) was prepared to celebrate the 109th anniversary of the event this year in Douglas, held Aug. 17-21. Families and friends from all over the state gathered at the Wyoming State... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cody / codyenterprise.com

Cody defense shines in sloppy, low-scoring football scrimmage against Douglas

Cody defense shines in sloppy, low-scoring football scrimmage against Douglas

Cody forced six turnovers and ended the varsity portion of the game ahead 13-6 on Friday in a sloppy, defensive scrimmage against Douglas at Spike Vannoy Field. Junior Luke Talich, in his first year at quarterback, showed off his dual-threat ability and shined on defense, picking off a pair of passes. Read more

Comments / 0

Douglas News Beat

Douglas News Beat

Douglas, WY
22
Followers
231
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

