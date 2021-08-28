What's up: Leading stories in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, WY) The news in Douglas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Fair wraps up with 16% higher attendance After a week of lights, action and laughter, the 109th annual Wyoming State Fair ended Saturday. WSF General Manager Courtny Conkle said she and her staff focused on diversifying and improving the experience this year, as they do every year. It seems to have worked as attendance rose by 16.8 percent from last year. Read more

Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to talk employee housing and range of wildlife issues at meeting in Douglas CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will be holding a meeting starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 8 at the Douglas in the Conference Center, located at 1450 North Riverbend Drive. The public can attend in person or via Zoom and will have the chance to speak... Read more

