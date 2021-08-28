Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne news wrap: What’s trending

Fort Payne Journal
 6 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) What’s going on in Fort Payne? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Payne area, click here.

Fort Payne Church of Christ Live Stream

Samantha Sue Daniel

Miss Samantha Sue Daniel, 39, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Prater and Rev. Cates Noles officiating. Burial will follow at Black Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until... Read more

Donald “Don” Lee Eberhart

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Donald “Don” Lee Eberhart, age 79 of Winder, Georgia who entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Mr. Eberhart was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, a son of the late Homer Lee Eberhart and the late Odell Simpson Eberhart, was retired from General Motors after forty-two years of service and was a Charter Member of The Jackson County Baptist Church. Read more

Fort Payne to switch to synthetic turf for football, baseball and softball

Fort Payne High School recently announced it will replace its football, softball and baseball fields with synthetic turf. During Thursday night’s meeting of the Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Brian Jett made the ambitious announcement, saying it was something he had wanted to do for many years during his time as principal. Read more

Fort Payne Journal

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

