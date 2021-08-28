Fort Payne news wrap: What’s trending

(FORT PAYNE, AL) What’s going on in Fort Payne? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Payne area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Fort Payne Church of Christ Live Stream Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Samantha Sue Daniel Miss Samantha Sue Daniel, 39, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Prater and Rev. Cates Noles officiating. Burial will follow at Black Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Donald “Don” Lee Eberhart Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Donald “Don” Lee Eberhart, age 79 of Winder, Georgia who entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Mr. Eberhart was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, a son of the late Homer Lee Eberhart and the late Odell Simpson Eberhart, was retired from General Motors after forty-two years of service and was a Charter Member of The Jackson County Baptist Church. Read more

TOP VIEWED