Top Pampa news stories

Paul Eakin Paul Eakin, 86, of White Deer, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at home. Vigil and Rosary will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in White Deer with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.

Sandra Darby Clark Sandra Darby Clark, 75, of Pampa, passed away on August 25, 2021 in Pampa. Services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor, officiating. Burial will be 1:00 PM on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Waco Memorial Park in Waco. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.

Pampa FD call log — Aug. 23-24 • At 4:37 p.m., to the 1500 block of West Kentucky on a medical assist. • At 4:37 p.m., to the 1000 block of South Christy on a medical call. • At 2:25 p.m., to the 1000 block of South Christy on a medical call. • At 4:19 p.m., to...

