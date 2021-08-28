Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pampa, TX

Top Pampa news stories

Posted by 
Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 6 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) The news in Pampa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
White Deer / thepampanews.com

Paul Eakin

Paul Eakin

Paul Eakin, 86, of White Deer, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at home. Vigil and Rosary will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in White Deer with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pampa / thepampanews.com

Sandra Darby Clark

Sandra Darby Clark

Sandra Darby Clark, 75, of Pampa, passed away on August 25, 2021 in Pampa. Services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor, officiating. Burial will be 1:00 PM on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Waco Memorial Park in Waco. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Pampa / thepampanews.com

Pampa FD call log — Aug. 23-24

Pampa FD call log — Aug. 23-24

• At 4:37 p.m., to the 1500 block of West Kentucky on a medical assist. • At 4:37 p.m., to the 1000 block of South Christy on a medical call. • At 2:25 p.m., to the 1000 block of South Christy on a medical call. • At 4:19 p.m., to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pampa / thepampanews.com

PISD Board of Trustees held meeting Monday

PISD Board of Trustees held meeting Monday

The Pampa Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday evening for a regularly-scheduled meeting. The agenda was a fairly light one, but Board President Matt Brock said there was a public comment concerning the libraries. “She (the commenter) had heard we were closing the libraries but we’re not,”... Read more

Comments / 0

Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
88
Followers
372
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pampa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Pampa, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy