North Manchester, IN

Top stories trending in North Manchester

Posted by 
North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 6 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Here are today’s top stories from the North Manchester area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Kosciusko County / inkfreenews.com

Donna Belle French

Donna Belle French

Donna Belle French, 92, North Manchester and formerly of rural Silver Lake, passed at 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Timbercrest Senior Living Community of North Manchester. Donna was born on July 22, 1929, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harmon O. and Ethel F. (Landis) Bucher. On May... Read more

North Manchester / inkfreenews.com

Manchester Esports Team Doubles, Moves To Larger Arena

Manchester Esports Team Doubles, Moves To Larger Arena

NORTH MANCHESTER – The Manchester University varsity-level esports team has nearly doubled in size. This explosive growth means players have a brand-new arena this fall, a full-time director and full-time assistant coach. “The Spartans were approved to start Overwatch and Valorant teams this fall. This brings our total number of... Read more

North Manchester / insideindianabusiness.com

Manchester University Esports Team Expanding

Manchester University Esports Team Expanding

NORTH MANCHESTER - The varsity-level esports program at Manchester University has nearly doubled in size, prompting a move to a new arena with new personnel this fall. The team has 28 incoming first-year students signed to play esports, bringing the total to 58, which meant the team outgrew its former space inside a residence hall. Read more

Wabash / wabashplaindealer.com

Jayne Lois Pepple

Jayne Lois Pepple

Jayne Lois Pepple, 87, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 3:44 am, Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester, where she had lived the past five years. She was born on June 30, 1934, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Joseph and Leah (Balch) Freund. Jayne married... Read more

