Top stories trending in North Manchester

Donna Belle French
Donna Belle French, 92, North Manchester and formerly of rural Silver Lake, passed at 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Timbercrest Senior Living Community of North Manchester. Donna was born on July 22, 1929, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harmon O. and Ethel F. (Landis) Bucher. On May... Read more
Manchester Esports Team Doubles, Moves To Larger Arena
NORTH MANCHESTER – The Manchester University varsity-level esports team has nearly doubled in size. This explosive growth means players have a brand-new arena this fall, a full-time director and full-time assistant coach. “The Spartans were approved to start Overwatch and Valorant teams this fall. This brings our total number of... Read more
Jayne Lois Pepple
Jayne Lois Pepple, 87, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 3:44 am, Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester, where she had lived the past five years. She was born on June 30, 1934, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Joseph and Leah (Balch) Freund. Jayne married... Read more
