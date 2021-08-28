Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

What's up: Leading stories in Nantucket

Posted by 
Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 6 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) What’s going on in Nantucket? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nantucket area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Nantucket / weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

Air Quality Alert issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth Air quality alert is in effect from 11 AM Thursday until 11 PM Thursday The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM until 11 PM EDT Thursday. An air quality action day means that ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information: http://eeaonline.eea.state.ma. us/dep/massair/web/#/pollution/map/max Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Nantucket / colorbyk.com

Travel Guide to Nantucket

Travel Guide to Nantucket

After visiting Nantucket 4 times in the last 3 summers, I figured it was about time I put together a travel guide to Nantucket for y’all! I’m the type who loves to travel to new places often, but will return to those extra special spots that just feel like a true home away from home. Palmetto Bluff is one such place for me {Harbour Island is topping that list as well}, and I can honestly say the same about Nantucket. I find you often hear people describe Nantucket as ‘magical’, and it may seem like an overstatement. Except it’s not. This little, 14 mile long island off the coast of Cape Cod has been a beloved vacation spot for generations, which is a true testament to its’ undeniable charm. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Nantucket / youtube.com

History of Science and Technology Q&A (August 25, 2021)

History of Science and Technology Q&A (August 25, 2021)

Stephen Wolfram hosts a live and unscripted Ask Me Anything about the history of science and technology for all ages. Originally livestreamed at: https://twitch.tv/stephen_wolfram/ Outline of Q&A 0:00 Stream starts 4:36 Stephen begins the stream 6:25 Stephen, tell us about the history of computer algebra systems 53:13 Stephen, In "TESTS FOR PLANAR EVENTS IN e+e- ANNIHILATION " you say that "We are grateful to R.D. Field and R.P. Feynman for the use of their jet development computer program and to the MATHLAB group of the MIT Laboratory for Computer Science for the use of MACSYMA." What was the jet development computer program? 1:00:10 What is the main thing you've learned from working with Feynman? 1:04:50 Have you attended any of the ICMPs (International Congress on Mathematical Physics, held every 3 years)? 1:12:00 ​What is the history of the university system in the US? Follow us on our official social media channels. Twitter: https://twitter.com/WolframResearch/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wolframresearch/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wolframresearch/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wolfram-research/ Stephen Wolfram's Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephen_wolfram/ Contribute to the official Wolfram Community: https://community.wolfram.com/ Stay up-to-date on the latest interest at Wolfram Research through our blog: https://blog.wolfram.com/ Follow Stephen Wolfram's life, interests, and what makes him tick on his blog: https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/ Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Nantucket / southcoasttoday.com

Federal review of Vineyard Wind 'botched,' lawsuit alleges

Federal review of Vineyard Wind 'botched,' lawsuit alleges

BOSTON – A group of Nantucket residents opposed to an offshore wind farm planned for waters south of the island filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to stop its construction, arguing that several federal agencies violated laws intended to protect endangered species. The lawsuit alleges the Bureau of Ocean Energy... Read more

Comments / 0

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
23
Followers
230
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy