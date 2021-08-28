What's up: Leading stories in Nantucket
(NANTUCKET, MA) What’s going on in Nantucket? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nantucket area, click here.
Air Quality Alert issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-26 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth Air quality alert is in effect from 11 AM Thursday until 11 PM Thursday The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM until 11 PM EDT Thursday. An air quality action day means that ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information: http://eeaonline.eea.state.ma. us/dep/massair/web/#/pollution/map/max Read more
Travel Guide to Nantucket
After visiting Nantucket 4 times in the last 3 summers, I figured it was about time I put together a travel guide to Nantucket for y’all! I’m the type who loves to travel to new places often, but will return to those extra special spots that just feel like a true home away from home. Palmetto Bluff is one such place for me {Harbour Island is topping that list as well}, and I can honestly say the same about Nantucket. I find you often hear people describe Nantucket as ‘magical’, and it may seem like an overstatement. Except it’s not. This little, 14 mile long island off the coast of Cape Cod has been a beloved vacation spot for generations, which is a true testament to its’ undeniable charm. Read more
History of Science and Technology Q&A (August 25, 2021)
Stephen Wolfram hosts a live and unscripted Ask Me Anything about the history of science and technology for all ages. Originally livestreamed at: https://twitch.tv/stephen_wolfram/ Outline of Q&A 0:00 Stream starts 4:36 Stephen begins the stream 6:25 Stephen, tell us about the history of computer algebra systems 53:13 Stephen, In "TESTS FOR PLANAR EVENTS IN e+e- ANNIHILATION " you say that "We are grateful to R.D. Field and R.P. Feynman for the use of their jet development computer program and to the MATHLAB group of the MIT Laboratory for Computer Science for the use of MACSYMA." What was the jet development computer program? 1:00:10 What is the main thing you've learned from working with Feynman? 1:04:50 Have you attended any of the ICMPs (International Congress on Mathematical Physics, held every 3 years)? 1:12:00 What is the history of the university system in the US? Follow us on our official social media channels. Twitter: https://twitter.com/WolframResearch/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wolframresearch/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wolframresearch/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wolfram-research/ Stephen Wolfram's Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephen_wolfram/ Contribute to the official Wolfram Community: https://community.wolfram.com/ Stay up-to-date on the latest interest at Wolfram Research through our blog: https://blog.wolfram.com/ Follow Stephen Wolfram's life, interests, and what makes him tick on his blog: https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/ Read more
Federal review of Vineyard Wind 'botched,' lawsuit alleges
BOSTON – A group of Nantucket residents opposed to an offshore wind farm planned for waters south of the island filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to stop its construction, arguing that several federal agencies violated laws intended to protect endangered species. The lawsuit alleges the Bureau of Ocean Energy... Read more
Comments / 0