What's up: Leading stories in Nantucket

History of Science and Technology Q&A (August 25, 2021)

Stephen Wolfram hosts a live and unscripted Ask Me Anything about the history of science and technology for all ages. Originally livestreamed at: https://twitch.tv/stephen_wolfram/ Outline of Q&A 0:00 Stream starts 4:36 Stephen begins the stream 6:25 Stephen, tell us about the history of computer algebra systems 53:13 Stephen, In "TESTS FOR PLANAR EVENTS IN e+e- ANNIHILATION " you say that "We are grateful to R.D. Field and R.P. Feynman for the use of their jet development computer program and to the MATHLAB group of the MIT Laboratory for Computer Science for the use of MACSYMA." What was the jet development computer program? 1:00:10 What is the main thing you've learned from working with Feynman? 1:04:50 Have you attended any of the ICMPs (International Congress on Mathematical Physics, held every 3 years)? 1:12:00 ​What is the history of the university system in the US?