Ionia, MI

Top stories trending in Ionia

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 6 days ago

(IONIA, MI) The news in Ionia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Grand Rapids / woodtv.com

GRPS to have half day Thursday due to heat

GRPS to have half day Thursday due to heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a half day Thursday due to the heat. The school system announced the half day on Twitter Wednesday. Other local schools, including Wyoming Public Schools, Ionia Public Schools, Martin Public Schools, Grandville Public Schools, Rockford Public Schools, Battle Creek Public Schools and Greenville Public Schools will also have half days Thursday. Read more

Ionia / youtube.com

Fuller's Furniture - 8/25/21

Fuller's Furniture - 8/25/21

Fuller's Furniture - 8/25/21 Read more

Ionia / sentinel-standard.com

Sparrow Ionia among rural hospitals receiving grant funding from new state program

Sparrow Ionia among rural hospitals receiving grant funding from new state program

IONIA — Thanks to a federal grant of $13 million, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 51 small, rural hospitals in Michigan will receive funding to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation. Sparrow Ionia is among the hospitals receiving funding. Each hospital will receive about $257,000, which must be... Read more

Belding / youtube.com

Belding 34, Ionia 7

Belding 34, Ionia 7

Black Knights beat the Bulldogs as they renew the rivalry. Read more

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

