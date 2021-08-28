Cancel
Libby, MT

What's up: Top news in Libby

Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 6 days ago

(LIBBY, MT) The news in Libby never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Libby area, click here.

Havre / havredailynews.com

Obituary - Justin French

Obituary - Justin French

Justin Stewart French of Havre, 53, passed away peacefully August 16, surrounded by his loving wife, mother, two daughters, and brother after a lengthy battle with post COVID-19 related complications. Justin was born March 8, 1968, in Libby, Montana, to Justine (Marie) Jam and John French. As a small boy,... Read more

Libby / montanian.com

Obituaries

Obituaries

August 3, 2021 in Libby, Mont. surrounded by his family. and attended Montana State University where he studied. film making. He enjoyed photography and was the official family photographer. He set up his own darkroom where he developed many photos he took. He loved music, playing. the guitar and was... Read more

Libby / montanian.com

LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

As the Delta variant gains traction, new CDC guidelines recommend a return to masking, generating a critique from Gov. Greg Gianforte. A month ago, the end of Montana’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic looked like it could well be in sight. The state had made strides toward vaccinating a critical... Read more

Libby / thewesternnews.com

Glenn Dee Johnson, 44

Glenn Dee Johnson, 44

Glenn Dee Johnson, 44, our loyal, hardworking and cherished husband, father, brother, uncle and friend returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Aug. 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with melanoma cancer. He was born in Oregon City, Ore., on Jan. 27, 1977, to Marlene and Clifford... Read more

Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

