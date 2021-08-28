Cancel
Caribou, ME

Caribou news digest: Top stories today

Caribou Today
 6 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) What’s going on in Caribou? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Caribou area, click here.

Valley schools dismiss students early due to heat

FORT KENT and MADAWASKA, Maine — Valley Unified school students are being dismissed at noon today due to heat conditions. Students at Fort Kent Community High School, Fort Kent Elementary School, Valley Rivers Middle School and Madawaska Middle/High School will leave early, according to Superintendent Ben Sirois. The National Weather... Read more

Caribou women's recovery house will be the 1st in Aroostook County

Aroostook County’s first recovery house for women is under construction and may be open for tenants as soon as this winter. Read more

It's Going to Be Wicked Hot Today – Heat Advisory August 26 for Downeast Maine

If you thought yesterday was hot, you just wait Mister Man! Today, Thursday August 26th is going to be wicked hot. So hot in fact that the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Heat Advisory for Downeast Maine today from Noon to 6 p.m. The actual temperatures this... Read more

Parents are Becoming Frustrated as County Schools Reverse Plans

Many local school districts have adjusted plans for students in the last couple of days, in response to an increase in covid-19 cases. Some of the schools have been in session for two weeks now, and others were slated to begin this week, but delayed the start. Here is what we know about some of the plans in our area. Read more

ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

