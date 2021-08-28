Caribou news digest: Top stories today

(CARIBOU, ME) What’s going on in Caribou? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Caribou area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Valley schools dismiss students early due to heat FORT KENT and MADAWASKA, Maine — Valley Unified school students are being dismissed at noon today due to heat conditions. Students at Fort Kent Community High School, Fort Kent Elementary School, Valley Rivers Middle School and Madawaska Middle/High School will leave early, according to Superintendent Ben Sirois. The National Weather... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Caribou women’s recovery house will be the 1st in Aroostook County Aroostook County’s first recovery house for women is under construction and may be open for tenants as soon as this winter. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

It’s Going to Be Wicked Hot Today – Heat Advisory August 26 for Downeast Maine If you thought yesterday was hot, you just wait Mister Man! Today, Thursday August 26th is going to be wicked hot. So hot in fact that the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Heat Advisory for Downeast Maine today from Noon to 6 p.m. The actual temperatures this... Read more

LOCAL PICK