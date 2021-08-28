Trending news headlines in La Junta

La Junta amphitheater project enters 'dream phase'

Concerts, plays, funerals, sunrise church services and yoga are among possible uses being explored for a potential multiuse amphitheater in La Junta. An amphitheater discussion group of citizens held its first meeting Wednesday evening at the La Junta Municipal Court Building to kick off Phase 1 of the process. As part of the project's "dream phase," city councilman Paul Velasquez and 12 community members met to discuss potential uses, concerns and intentions associated with the project. Read more