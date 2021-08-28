Trending news headlines in La Junta
La Junta's Whitney Denahy a force at the volleyball net
La Junta High School junior Whitney Denahy slammed 12 kills as she helped the Tigers volleyball team gain its first win of the season Tuesday at Tiger Gym. The Tigers defeated Kim/Branson in four sets,25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11. "I thought we did pretty well as a team tonight," Denahy said.... Read more
Arkansas Valley high school football teams gear up for Friday's 2021 season kickoff
With Colorado's 2021 high school football season kicking off Friday, here are previews of this week's games involving Arkansas Valley teams:. Idalia had a rough season in 2020 as it won two games and lost two. The Wolves did win their league with a 2-0 record. Idalia has several players... Read more
La Junta amphitheater project enters 'dream phase'
Concerts, plays, funerals, sunrise church services and yoga are among possible uses being explored for a potential multiuse amphitheater in La Junta. An amphitheater discussion group of citizens held its first meeting Wednesday evening at the La Junta Municipal Court Building to kick off Phase 1 of the process. As part of the project's "dream phase," city councilman Paul Velasquez and 12 community members met to discuss potential uses, concerns and intentions associated with the project. Read more
Lady Cougars drop softball contest at La Junta
The Burlington Lady Cougars softball team fell in its contest at La Junta Friday, 12-4. La Junta (5-1) is ranked third in the state in Class 3A by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Burlington (2-4) led 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth when La Junta exploded for six... Read more
