Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Junta, CO

Trending news headlines in La Junta

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 6 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in La Junta.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
La Junta / lajuntatribunedemocrat.com

La Junta's Whitney Denahy a force at the volleyball net

La Junta's Whitney Denahy a force at the volleyball net

La Junta High School junior Whitney Denahy slammed 12 kills as she helped the Tigers volleyball team gain its first win of the season Tuesday at Tiger Gym. The Tigers defeated Kim/Branson in four sets,25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11. "I thought we did pretty well as a team tonight," Denahy said.... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Arkansas / lajuntatribunedemocrat.com

Arkansas Valley high school football teams gear up for Friday's 2021 season kickoff

Arkansas Valley high school football teams gear up for Friday's 2021 season kickoff

With Colorado's 2021 high school football season kicking off Friday, here are previews of this week's games involving Arkansas Valley teams:. Idalia had a rough season in 2020 as it won two games and lost two. The Wolves did win their league with a 2-0 record. Idalia has several players... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
La Junta / lajuntatribunedemocrat.com

La Junta amphitheater project enters 'dream phase'

La Junta amphitheater project enters 'dream phase'

Concerts, plays, funerals, sunrise church services and yoga are among possible uses being explored for a potential multiuse amphitheater in La Junta. An amphitheater discussion group of citizens held its first meeting Wednesday evening at the La Junta Municipal Court Building to kick off Phase 1 of the process. As part of the project's "dream phase," city councilman Paul Velasquez and 12 community members met to discuss potential uses, concerns and intentions associated with the project. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Burlington / burlington-record.com

Lady Cougars drop softball contest at La Junta

Lady Cougars drop softball contest at La Junta

The Burlington Lady Cougars softball team fell in its contest at La Junta Friday, 12-4. La Junta (5-1) is ranked third in the state in Class 3A by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Burlington (2-4) led 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth when La Junta exploded for six... Read more

Comments / 0

La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
35
Followers
231
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Junta, CO
La Junta, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy