Point Roberts, WA

What's up: Top news in Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 6 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) What's going on in Point Roberts? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Point Roberts area, click here.

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

Show us the money, says PRCAC members

Show us the money, says PRCAC members

Members of the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee are working with state and county officials to answer a question county executive Satpal Sidhu asked, distilling a longtime community concern. "How much money is Point Roberts' money?". Sidhu asked the question at a July 9 townhall meeting that brought state, county...

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

Circle of Care community assessment, pies and apples

Circle of Care community assessment, pies and apples

Circle of Care's community assessment survey results are coming in and the numbers are telling an interesting story. It's clear at this point in our information gathering that the majority of our respondents feel strongly that Point Roberts needs a physical facility in the form of a retirement community/assisted living facility.

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

Community cleanup planned

Community cleanup planned

Plans are in the works at the county solid waste management division for a community-wide cleanup event once the border reopens and property owners can come back to their long-neglected properties. "We're definitely committed to making it happen," said Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Melissa Morin. "We absolutely expect to..."

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

Procter joins The Firm

Procter joins The Firm

Local resident Sandra Procter has joined The Firm, a real estate services firm, as a realtor working in Point Roberts and Whatcom County. The Firm is a partnership between Chris Hughes, and B.C.-based Fraser Elliott Group. The Firm has an office located at 838 Peace Portal Drive in Blaine. "I..."

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
