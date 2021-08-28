What's up: Top news in Point Roberts

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) What’s going on in Point Roberts? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

TRENDING NOW

Show us the money, says PRCAC members Members of the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee are working with state and county officials to answer a question county executive Satpal Sidhu asked, distilling a longtime community concern. “How much money is Point Roberts’ money?”. Sidhu asked the question at a July 9 townhall meeting that brought state, county... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Circle of Care community assessment, pies and apples Circle of Care’s community assessment survey results are coming in and the numbers are telling an interesting story. It’s clear at this point in our information gathering that the majority of our respondents feel strongly that Point Roberts needs a physical facility in the form of a retirement community/assisted living facility. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Community cleanup planned Plans are in the works at the county solid waste management division for a community-wide cleanup event once the border reopens and property owners can come back to their long-neglected properties. “We’re definitely committed to making it happen,” said Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Melissa Morin. “We absolutely expect to... Read more

