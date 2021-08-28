What's up: Leading stories in De Soto

John Paul Seeck, 62, De Soto

John Paul Seeck, 62, of De Soto died Aug. 23, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Seeck was a pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitter Local 562. He enjoyed fishing; hunting; working on old tractors and cars; collecting old toys, especially Tonka trucks; taking care of his horses; and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and generosity. Born July 14, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late John B. and Rose Mary Irene (Nettler) Seeck.