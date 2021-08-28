What's up: Leading stories in De Soto
(DE SOTO, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in De Soto.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the De Soto area, click here.
Imperial man arrested for alleged DWI following motorcycle crash near De Soto
A 34-year-old Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an Aug. 22 motorcycle accident on Flucom Road near Hi-land Park Drive east of De Soto. The accident left the man seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., the man was riding a... Read more
John Paul Seeck, 62, De Soto
John Paul Seeck, 62, of De Soto died Aug. 23, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Seeck was a pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitter Local 562. He enjoyed fishing; hunting; working on old tractors and cars; collecting old toys, especially Tonka trucks; taking care of his horses; and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and generosity. Born July 14, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late John B. and Rose Mary Irene (Nettler) Seeck. Read more
Fred E. Slade, 80, De Soto
Fred E. Slade, 80, of De Soto died Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Slade was a retired teacher and had worked for the Mehlville and Oakville schools. Born Aug. 21, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Fred E. and Mary Margaret (O’Neal) Slade Holmes. He also was preceded in death by his stepfather: “Fat” Holmes; and his first wife: Cheri Ann (Finley) Slade-Pederson. Read more
Sharon E. Blakely, 79, De Soto
Sharon E. Blakely, 79, of De Soto died Aug. 11, 2021. Mrs. Blakely was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in De Soto. She was born July 14, 1942, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Stephen and Loraine (Hagger) Schmutz. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gary Blakely. Read more
Comments / 0