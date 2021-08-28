Cancel
De Soto, MO

What's up: Leading stories in De Soto

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
(DE SOTO, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in De Soto.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the De Soto area, click here.

Imperial man arrested for alleged DWI following motorcycle crash near De Soto

A 34-year-old Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an Aug. 22 motorcycle accident on Flucom Road near Hi-land Park Drive east of De Soto. The accident left the man seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., the man was riding a... Read more

John Paul Seeck, 62, De Soto

John Paul Seeck, 62, of De Soto died Aug. 23, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Seeck was a pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitter Local 562. He enjoyed fishing; hunting; working on old tractors and cars; collecting old toys, especially Tonka trucks; taking care of his horses; and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and generosity. Born July 14, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late John B. and Rose Mary Irene (Nettler) Seeck. Read more

Fred E. Slade, 80, De Soto

Fred E. Slade, 80, of De Soto died Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Slade was a retired teacher and had worked for the Mehlville and Oakville schools. Born Aug. 21, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Fred E. and Mary Margaret (O’Neal) Slade Holmes. He also was preceded in death by his stepfather: “Fat” Holmes; and his first wife: Cheri Ann (Finley) Slade-Pederson. Read more

Sharon E. Blakely, 79, De Soto

Sharon E. Blakely, 79, of De Soto died Aug. 11, 2021. Mrs. Blakely was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in De Soto. She was born July 14, 1942, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Stephen and Loraine (Hagger) Schmutz. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gary Blakely. Read more

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

