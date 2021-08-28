Cancel
Uvalde, TX

What's up: Leading stories in Uvalde

Posted by 
Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 6 days ago

(UVALDE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Uvalde.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Uvalde area, click here.

Uvalde / youtube.com

Uvalde CISD - Public Hearing - August 25, 2021

Uvalde CISD - Public Hearing - August 25, 2021

Uvalde CISD School Board Meeting Read more

Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Mary Ann Jalomo

Mary Ann Jalomo

Mary Ann Avila Jalomo, 85, of Castroville, formerly of Uvalde, died on Aug. 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born on April 10, 1936, in San Antonio to Goldie (Bowles) and Francisco Avila. She is survived by her husband, Evaristo Jalomo of Castroville; six sons, Frank Longoria and wife,... Read more

Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Penny Wimberley

Penny Wimberley

Alberta Colleen “Penny” Wimberley, 84, of Uvalde died on Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, followed by a graveside service and interment at 10 a.m. She was born on Oct. 30, 1936, in Karnes City to Annie Bell (Jalufka)... Read more

Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Anita T. Smith

Anita T. Smith

Anita Torres Smith, 93, of Uvalde died on Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will begin today at 4 p.m., and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with interment following at Uvalde Catholic Cemetery. Read more

Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

