Walterboro, SC

Walterboro news digest: Top stories today

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 6 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Walterboro.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Walterboro area, click here.

Charleston / live5news.com

12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC's ICU for COVID-19

12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old from Walterboro is currently on a ventilator at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in downtown Charleston fighting COVID-19. Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning of August. The child couldn’t breathe, had a 104 degree fever and was throwing up. Read more

Walterboro / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 2773 Mt Carmel Road, Walterboro, SC 29488 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 2773 Mt Carmel Road, Walterboro, SC 29488 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://2773MtCarmelRoad.C21.com 2773 Mt Carmel Road Walterboro, SC 29488 MLS 19028101 Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 Building Area: 4567 Sq. Ft. Experience a walk-thru of this uniquely beautiful property that you could call Home! Custom constructed in 2005, this 4,473 sq.ft. 5bdrm/4bath 2 story Gothic Cypress Log Home sits on a private 2 Acres (Front & Back Yards) with an additional 42.2 acres some wooded acreage, plus 3 hunting stands behind the home for a total of 44.2 Acres. Enter the impressive home thru a front door imported from an 1880's English Church. All interior doors custom built to match. 2 interior Gothic arched entrances/doorways are intriguing as are the double-paned wood windows + several Gothic arched windows. The Kitchen has heart-pine flooring as do the Dining and Sunroom. Custom kitchen cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. A wood Catwalk/Bridge connects the Lofts on uppermost floor overlooking the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining areas creating an open concept. Downstairs Game room will delight your family & guests with a wet bar w/refrigerator and dumbwaiter closet going up to the Kitchen on Main f... Contact Agent: Victoria G Culpepper Girardeau Realty Read more

Walterboro / walterborolive.com

Man arrested in vehicle thefts

Man arrested in vehicle thefts

A Walterboro man is in custody for allegedly stealing from several vehicles along Sniders Highway. Joshua Haney, 23, of Walterboro, is charged with several counts of theft from a motor vehicle and petit larceny. According to information provided by the Walterboro Police Department, officers had been investigating a string of reported thefts happening in the Sniders Highway area. These thefts were occurring from people’s vehicles and from private property. At about 12:50 a.m. on August 20th, officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Walterboro to a report of a suspicious male who was looking at vehicles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the suspect – Haney – in the parking lot with several “items and tools” on the ground, according to Sgt. Tavara Edwards, with the Walterboro Police Department. “Officers were able to determine the items had in fact been removed from a pickup truck, and that the items did not belong to Haney,” she said, in a written statement. Read more

Walterboro / walterborolive.com

Bank of the Lowcountry Welcomes new CEO Marc Bogan

Bank of the Lowcountry Welcomes new CEO Marc Bogan

Walterboro, SC (August 19, 2021) – Bank of the Lowcountry announced Marc Bogan as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 31 years of banking experience, Marc will lead the company toward continued growth and profitability and will be a critical asset to the Bank of the Lowcountry team. Read more

