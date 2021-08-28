Walterboro news digest: Top stories today

Man arrested in vehicle thefts

A Walterboro man is in custody for allegedly stealing from several vehicles along Sniders Highway. Joshua Haney, 23, of Walterboro, is charged with several counts of theft from a motor vehicle and petit larceny. According to information provided by the Walterboro Police Department, officers had been investigating a string of reported thefts happening in the Sniders Highway area. These thefts were occurring from people's vehicles and from private property. At about 12:50 a.m. on August 20th, officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Walterboro to a report of a suspicious male who was looking at vehicles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the suspect – Haney – in the parking lot with several "items and tools" on the ground, according to Sgt. Tavara Edwards, with the Walterboro Police Department. "Officers were able to determine the items had in fact been removed from a pickup truck, and that the items did not belong to Haney," she said, in a written statement.