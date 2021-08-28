Cancel
Pendleton, OR

Trending local news in Pendleton

Pendleton Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pendleton.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Umatilla County / eastoregonian.com

HERMISTON — Beginning around noon on Saturday, Aug 21, a long procession of Jeeps rolled out of the Hermiston Circuit Court on their way to the Pendleton Convention Center to honor Jason Post, a senior deputy with Umatilla County Parole and Probation, who drowned while rafting in June in Wallowa County. Read more

Umatilla County / eastoregonian.com

UMATILLA COUNTY — With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Eastern Oregon and around the state, Gov. Kate Brown expanded the mask mandate to include outdoor events where social distancing isn’t possible. The new rule goes into effect Friday, Aug. 27. With the region still in the midst of its... Read more

Pendleton / weather.gov

Dry and warmer weather for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northwest. The warm up will be brief, lasting through Monday, then cooler with highs in the 70s, 60s mountains through most of next week. Read more

Oregon / capitalpress.com

PENDLETON, Ore. — A Pendleton man suffered serious injuries Wednesday, Aug. 25, on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 when he crashed his motorcycle into a passenger car that was stopped because of a semitrailer crash miles ahead. Oregon State Police reported a helicopter ambulance flew Stephen Chandler Peterson, 71,... Read more

Pendleton, OR
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

