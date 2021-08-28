Trending local news in Pendleton
(PENDLETON, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pendleton.
Jeepers honor Umatilla County Officer
HERMISTON — Beginning around noon on Saturday, Aug 21, a long procession of Jeeps rolled out of the Hermiston Circuit Court on their way to the Pendleton Convention Center to honor Jason Post, a senior deputy with Umatilla County Parole and Probation, who drowned while rafting in June in Wallowa County. Read more
Local organizations heed mask mandate
UMATILLA COUNTY — With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Eastern Oregon and around the state, Gov. Kate Brown expanded the mask mandate to include outdoor events where social distancing isn’t possible. The new rule goes into effect Friday, Aug. 27. With the region still in the midst of its... Read more
NWS Forecast Office Pendleton, OR
Dry and warmer weather for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northwest. The warm up will be brief, lasting through Monday, then cooler with highs in the 70s, 60s mountains through most of next week. Read more
Truck loaded with apple juice crashes in E. Oregon, causing motorcycle accident
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Pendleton man suffered serious injuries Wednesday, Aug. 25, on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 when he crashed his motorcycle into a passenger car that was stopped because of a semitrailer crash miles ahead. Oregon State Police reported a helicopter ambulance flew Stephen Chandler Peterson, 71,... Read more
