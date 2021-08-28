News wrap: Headlines in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) The news in Mountain Home never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Eleanor J. Pinkham Eleanor J. Pinkham, passed away at her home on August 21st 2021 at the age of 94, in Mountain Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Christian & Baptist Church, followed by Inurnment at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Mountain Home Cat Found 365 Miles Away From Home Unfortunately some of us have had the displeasure of losing a pet. Here one day gone the next never to be found. Years ago I owned a really good looking Rottweiler pup, he was a kind soul and was very playful and curious. One Saturday morning we we're hanging out in the backyard when I realized I needed to run to the parts store. I left him in the backyard to play with some toys and that would be the last time I would ever see him. Thirty five minutes later when I returned he was gone, never to be seen again.

